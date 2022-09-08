Of all the positive takeaways to be had from West Virginia’s 38-31 loss at Pitt last Thursday, the performance of transfer quarterback JT Daniels certainly ranked near the top of the list.
Sure, 214 yards on 23-of-40 passing isn’t eye-popping, but during press conferences on Tuesday in Morgantown, head coach Neal Brown pointed to six dropped passes with potentially over 100 more yards that should have been added to his totals.
But really, what was most impressive wasn’t necessarily Daniels’ play, but his moxie and leadership both on the field and at the postgame podium -- as well as his toughness.
“We made a few too many mistakes as a team to come out on top, but one of the things I’m most proud of is I thought he played extremely tough,” WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said of Daniels. “Overcoming adversity with great attitude and great effort ... he took some shots and kept playing. I’m sure he was aching and didn’t feel great -- that’s adversity. He overcame it and kept playing at a really high level and continued to stand in there after taking a few shots.”
Daniels, who made his WVU media debut in the aftermath of the loss and again took to the podium on Tuesday, has a matter-of-factness to his explanations, so when it came to how many hits he took, it’s not a number he necessarily remembered. But he did convey exactly why any and all of those shots happened and knew beforehand that they were coming.
“I think if you watch, something I knew going into the week, the more teams have hurt [Pitt coach Pat] Narduzzi from the pocket, the more he has sent five-, six-man pressure. That’s not an O-line thing. If you saw me get hit a lot in the game, they have a really good front seven and they sent six. Six one-on-one blocks including your running back, your quarterback is going to take hits. That’s him philosophically and that’s part of my position.”
Only having been in Morgantown since late spring/early summer, Daniels has seemingly slid right into a leadership role, and certainly those qualities come across in media sessions. In Pitt preparations, Harrell referred to Daniels as “stoic,” and that seems an apt description. Though well spoken, Daniels is never overly emotional, and Brown has harped on that even-keeled nature as an attribute since Daniels' arrival.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Daniels had no problem dissecting Pitt’s defensive strategies, including two-safety and three-safety looks, press-man coverages on the outside and crowded boxes. Yet he said he’d already turned the page by Friday last week.
“I watch [film] mainly based on my decision making and ball placement,” Daniels said. “This week I’m only watching Kansas. I’ll watch through it after the game the day after, then I won’t think about it again until the season is over.”
That’s an attitude the Mountaineers will need to adopt this week to leave behind the tough loss to the Panthers and prepare for an upstart Kansas team hungry for a 2-0 start and a win in both teams’ conference opener. But Daniels said while he was prepared to make sure the team made that transition, he hasn’t had to.
“Something impressive in this team that I think matters a lot, as soon as you watch the final play of Pitt, that’s the last you talk about it,” Daniels said. “I haven’t seen anybody in low spirits or thinking about last week. You put it to bed and you move on. There’s always a potential challenge for me to get guys focused on this week but that’s not a challenge that has presented itself. These guys are locked in on Kansas and ready to play Kansas.”
While Daniels seems much more comfortable discussing the analytical as opposed to the emotional, Thursday’s loss marked another big moment for him. The four years of Power Five experience behind him -- two at USC and two at Georgia -- have ranged from a tremendous freshman season with the Trojans to injury woes and never regaining the starting job with the Bulldogs. In a way, his career has been about pulling himself off the mat.
So, last Thursday at Pitt, as Daniels climbed off the turf again and again, it was almost metaphoric. And by now, both on the field and off it, Daniels said recovering from hits has become second nature.
“You really don’t think twice about it,” Daniels said. “There were definitely a few shots I took but you get back up. Unless you’re severely hurt, you just get back up and keep going.”