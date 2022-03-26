In finishing 6-7 and with an 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last year, things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the West Virginia football program.
That played a large part in Dante Stills changing his plans as well.
Now a super senior anchoring an experienced defensive line, Stills would seem to be the unquestioned leader of a relatively young Mountaineer defensive unit but that wasn’t originally what he had intended.
Stills, who took to the podium for a press conference after the team’s third spring practice on Saturday, admitted it was his intent to leave for the NFL Draft after last season, but a meeting with his family and coaches, the team’s performance and his own were all enough to convince him to return.
“The beginning of my senior year, I wanted to leave,” Stills said. “That was the whole deal, but things change, and coming back I’m having fun with my guys. We’re having a fun time in spring ball, joking, clowning each other … that’s part of it.”
Stills said the change of heart stemmed largely from being honest with himself.
“I got the data from my coaches and honestly, personally I went back and watched my own film -- all the games -- and did my own self-evaluation on myself and I was like, ‘Could’ve done stuff better here, here, here, here,’” Stills said. “What the scouts were telling me was matching up with what I watched.
“I just need to be more consistent, run to the ball every play, which I wasn’t doing and I need to do that. People always see the sacks and [tackles for loss] and stuff like that and think, ‘He’s good enough.’ But there’s a lot more stuff in the game that [NFL scouts] want that I didn’t show.”
What Stills certainly did show were flashes. He finished with 36 tackles and led the Mountaineers in both tackles for loss (15) and sacks (seven). But that’s not what stood out on film to the scouts or to him and Stills said it’s all been a learning experience.
“Watching my film from last year, I missed out on a lot that could’ve helped us win games,” Stills said. “[I want to improve] ball get-off and just making sure I’m doing my techniques right. I’m playing smarter this year, more than just running around. I’m at the point where I have to study the game, knowing where the pieces go, where I need to go, where other players need to go, so I can learn all of the positions on the defensive line instead of just mine. This year is based off of technique and being consistent the whole time.
“Stats don’t really matter to them, it’s how you play the position. Footwork, hand placement, consistency -- shedding off blocks is very important and going back and watching my film, I didn’t do that.”
All of that would certainly help a WVU defense that -- outside of the line -- was ravaged by graduation and the NCAA transfer portal. Among the linebacking corps and secondary, only Exree Loe and Charles Woods are returning starters, with Woods not taking over a starting spot until halfway through last season.
Up front however, the opposite is true. Stills is back, as are Akheem Mesidor, Taijh Alston and the majority of the rest of last year’s cast, all a year older, stronger and, hopefully, better.
Stills said that group is taking those leadership expectations seriously.
“I feel like seeing it will be better than saying it,” Stills said when asked how good the line could be this year. “We’re very locked in with what we have to do. I feel like we are taking over the defense and we’re putting the defense on our back.”
The motivation doesn’t just revolve around his own improvement and future NFL Draft stock either. Stills said last year’s mixed results also loom over himself and the rest of the team.
“Losing can happen to any team, especially in our league,” Stills said. “This is our goal, just to win more games and that’s what we want to do. In the weight room this offseason, it showed. We wanted to win more games and I feel like everybody’s overall thought process with what happened last year, that wasn’t good enough, and me personally, I don’t want that feeling again.”
And as a native West Virginian and former Fairmont Senior player, Stills said it’s a feeling he’s tired of in general.
“I feel like West Virginia deserves a champion, that’s how I feel,” he said. “I grew up here and I’ve seen a lot of greats go through here and I want that. I want to have that feeling that we are finally champions and I feel like we haven’t had that feeling as an organization in a while. With the way last year ended, the loss in a bowl game and it wasn’t a great record, this year is all about improving that.
“I want that feeling of excitement back in this building, back in this organization. I feel like we’re all on the same page. We goof off, we have fun and stuff like that, but we’re all business.”