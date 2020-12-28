Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills added another massive accolade to a college career full of them on Monday as he was named to the AP All-America first team, becoming the first WVU defensive lineman to do so and only the 10th Mountaineer ever to earn the honor.
But while awards, statistics and recognition are nice, Stills’ lasting impact on football in the Mountain State likely stretches much further.
Stills, a former Fairmont Senior standout, has one game left in his college career as he has chosen to participate in Thursday’s Liberty Bowl against Army and to forego the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility to pursue the NFL draft.
So, for one of the most productive players in school history, there is one more chance to cap his career. One more chance to play alongside younger brother Dante. One more chance to play football.
“I love football and I’ll play as much football as I can, anytime, anywhere,” Stills said during Zoom press conferences on Sunday when asked about not opting out of the bowl game. “If I have an opportunity to play another game with my teammates and my brother I’m going to play it. No question about it.”
Over the course of a stellar prep career in Fairmont and four more seasons in Morgantown, Stills has played a lot of football and, in particular, a lot of football in West Virginia. That’s sure to change once Stills heads to the next level.
But the impact Stills has had in West Virginia, one that hits even harder with Monday’s All-America spot, is difficult to overstate. To WVU head coach Neal Brown, it may be the most important part of the legacy Stills will leave behind.
“Darius is great proof that this state produces high-level players,” Brown said. “Our population isn’t as large as a lot of other states, but the guys that we do have that are capable of playing at the PowervFive level can do so at an extremely high level. Whether it was the defensive lineman of the year in the Big 12 or he was on All-American teams, he’s got a tremendous amount of recognition, and deservedly so for how he’s played the last two years.
“It’s a great point for all these guys, young men, boys, however you want to say it that are playing football, whether they’re my son’s age at 5 playing flag football, all the way up to the guys playing high school football in this state. You always want somebody that proves before you that’s done it and there you are, Darius Stills.”
Becoming a player all other players in a state look up to can be daunting, but it’s been a goal for Stills, who fully embraces his roots and carries the flag for continuing to put West Virginia athletes on the map.
“When I was younger I would go to football camps and they’d be like, ‘Where are you from?’ And I’d be like, ‘West Virginia,’ and they’d be like, ‘They have football players up there?’ ” Stills said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’re just as good as everybody else, there’s just not many of us. You’ve just got to find them.’ Ever since then, I’m a believer in that and now I’m proof that there is ballers here, you’ve just got to find them.
“We’ve got Randy Moss [an NFL Hall of Famer] to come out of West Virginia. Ryan Switzer. We have a lot of people and I want to be that person that they name also. That’s my dream.”
Stills has registered 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss this season, numbers that are actually a bit down from last season when he piled up seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. But Brown insists that isn’t at all indicative of his play this season, as Stills has sacrificed individual numbers for the betterment of the entire defensive unit, one that ranks atop the Big 12 and fifth in the country in total defense (297.2 yards per game).
“What has been really rewarding for me as a coach is Darius, if you look at his stats, his stats really aren’t as good as they were a year ago, but he’s played within the scheme of the defense and as an overall football player, he’s played much better,” Brown said. “He’s bought in to what we’re doing from a schematic standpoint, he’s been unselfish in that standpoint, and even though his stats are down, he’s still getting rewarded because whether it’s coaches, media members, NFL personnel, whoever is voting on these awards, understand the level of football he’s playing and how he’s affecting the game or how he’s affecting opposing offenses even though his stats are a little bit down. I just don’t think that his statistics tell the story and I’m glad he’s getting rewarded for his level of play and not necessarily his numbers.”
While Stills’ days of playing in West Virginia are just about done, his playing days aren’t, with a future in the NFL ahead (he is projected by several publications as a third-round draft pick). But after so many years of playing football in north-central West Virginia, wherever he lands at the next level will bring with it some unfamiliarity, new geography and new teammates.
It also means Thursday will likely be Stills’ last game alongside brother Dante. And if it looks like the two are having even more fun than usual in the Liberty Bowl, it’s probably because they are.
“I think of it not as my last college game as kind of my last game with Dante, last guaranteed game,” Stills said. “It’s emotional, but we’re going out with a bang, so I’m excited.”
n WVU sophomore Tykee Smith was honored as a third-team safety on AP’s All-America team. Stills and Smith are the 17th and 18th WVU players to earn spots on the first three teams since 2000. Smith has 61 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups heading into the Liberty Bowl.