While the preseason Big 12 Conference poll – in which West Virginia was picked to finish eighth – points to a Mountaineer team without much expectation, the same can’t be said for senior defensive lineman Darius Stills.
The Fairmont Senior product was tabbed as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American in multiple publications, most notably a CBS Sports first-teamer.
But as one of the unquestioned leaders on the defensive side of a team that will enter the season with plenty to prove, Stills is also attacking 2020 with that same chip on his shoulder.
“I grew up thinking all the stuff you accomplished can be taken away from you just like that, so being humble is one of the things I really focus on,” Stills said Saturday. “And no one really likes a guy that’s cocky about the things he’s accomplished. All of these preseason awards, they mean a lot, but I’ve still got to go out there and get those awards.”
Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss in 2019 with 14 1/2 and was also tied for the team lead, along with younger brother Dante Stills, in sacks with seven.
Despite the tenuous circumstances that have surrounded the start of the 2020 season – primarily the offseason loss of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and the socially-distanced, split-squad practices that have come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – Stills insists that he has hit the ground running during fall camp and is prepared.
“You can’t really get into football shape unless you keep playing football, but overall, I did my training when we were quarantined, I handled all my stuff properly, so I came back ready to go,” Stills said. “I came back ready and I feel really good.”
Along with production on the defensive line, Stills is now taking on an advanced leadership role at a time when leaders on college football teams may be as important as ever. Stills is not only being looked for on-the-field direction, but with the coronavirus still spreading – especially on college campuses – every decision that players make in their everyday lives could potentially be detrimental to their teams.
Coach Neal Brown has stressed the importance of making smart decisions away from the field and has also said that the players will largely have to police themselves. That’s where leaders like Stills come in.
“It’s hard being our age and this stuff happening because during college, you want to experience stuff that’s outside of football, but it’s all about sacrifice,” Stills said. “We’re getting to play football and our sacrifice has gotten us to this point.
“I’ve really just kind of had to tell my guys to be careful on the weekends. Whenever we have off days tell them to be careful and make the right decisions, because one night isn’t worth the whole season getting canceled or an afternoon isn’t worth the season getting canceled. I just try to tell my guys to be careful and make the right decisions. I know you’re grown and you’re going to do whatever you want regardless, but keep in mind that you’re not affecting you, you’re affecting your whole team if something bad happens.”
Provided things away from football go well and the Mountaineers are still a go for their Sept. 12 opener against Eastern Kentucky in Morgantown, Stills could be spearheading one of the strongest units on the Mountaineer roster.
The two Stills brothers should anchor things up front with senior Jeffery Pooler Jr. also returning for his senior season after starting seven games and appearing in all 12 in 2019. All told, there are 10 players listed as defensive linemen on the Mountaineer roster and several – most notably Akheem Mesidor, Quay Mays, Sean Martin and Bryce Brand – have drawn praise from Brown throughout practices so far. And within that group is plenty of positional versatility, something the unit continues to work at during practices.
Stills said that practice will help the unit be even better as a whole this season.
“It helps us out a lot because if someone goes down somewhere, we’re not panicking, because we know we can all play the positions,” Stills said. “So, really, it’s been effective. We’ve been getting in the backfield and getting to the quarterback – it’s going to be a show to see.”