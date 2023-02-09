WVU FOOTBALL WVU football: Date set for Gold-Blue Spring Football Game Staff report Jared MacDonald WVU Athletics Content Coordinator Author email Feb 9, 2023 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORGANTOWN -- The date for West Virginia's Gold-Blue Spring Football Game has been set.The Mountaineers will hold the annual scrimmage Saturday, April 22, at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The event will conclude WVU's spring session, which is set to begin March 21 and feature 15 practices.WVU is coming off a 5-7 2022 season and will kick off the 2023 fall with a Sept. 2 game at Penn State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Games And Toys Jared MacDonald WVU Athletics Content Coordinator Author email Follow Jared MacDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesSenate suspends rules, approves $600 million tax cut planWVU basketball: Mountaineers edge No. 11 Iowa State for 3rd straight win at homeMountaineers outbattle No. 11 Iowa State for a key victoryRecent industry-backed valuation change exacerbating adverse impact of high gas prices on royalty owner tax appraisalsWest Virginia wins physical game over No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71Dear Abby: Wife holds veto power in couple's major decisionsHouse Finance advances bill splitting DHHRWV Senate panel signs off on transferring administration of drinking water infrastructure upgrade fund from DHHR to DEPOffensive Line Outlook: Mountaineers return a great deal of experience up frontWynonna Judd: Final Tour 'has been a blessing and a burden'