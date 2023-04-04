Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — With a good chunk of production gone from last year’s defensive line, Sean Martin knows it’s his time to be one of West Virginia’s key players.

The 6-foot-5, 293-pound defensive end won a starting job last season, and the quiet Martin has taken on a leadership-by-example role, letting his play speak for itself.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

