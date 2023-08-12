Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan didn’t hesitate when asked Friday about the most important thing he would look for from his position group when the Mountaineers held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday evening.

“Decision-making -- 100% decision-making,” Reagan said. “I’ll tell them I am looking for 90% grade or higher on all their decision-making. That’s run reads, RPOs, pass game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.