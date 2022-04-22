While West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is enjoying an abundance of experience on his side of the Mountaineer football roster, the opposite is true for defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
And that’s just fine with him.
All spring, Lesley has downplayed the youth and inexperience of his group, praising the current WVU defense. That continued during news conferences on Thursday.
“I love this group — love what they’re about, love how they go about it,” Lesley said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. They go into a group meeting, how they jell — that’s something quite honestly that we’ve been just OK at, but walk into a room with this bunch and you kind of get a feel of a tight group, and it shows on the field. It carries over.
“I think on the field we’re playing a lot cleaner football. I don’t know how many flash plays you expect to see in spring, but we’re seeing a lot cleaner, fundamental football, which is what we said we went into the spring trying to do.”
Much of the focus this spring has been on the West Virginia secondary, a positional room that was gutted by graduation and the transfer portal.
All three Mountaineer starting safeties from last season — Scottie Young, Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone — were out of eligibility at the end of last season.
On top of that, starting cornerbacks Nicktroy Fortune and Daryl Porter Jr. as well as utility defensive back and graduate Jackie Matthews have all departed via the NCAA transfer portal.
That leaves Charles Woods, who appeared in 11 games at cornerback last year, starting four, as the most experienced defensive back on the roster, at least in terms of playing time in Morgantown.
On Thursday, safeties coach Dontae Wright offered a bit of a hint, saying that redshirt freshman Davis Mallinger and Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd have been running with the first team at two of the safety spots, but insisted those positions and several others in the defensive backfield are still up for grabs.
Those battles will likely include sophomore Saint McLeod, who made two starts at safety last year but has missed the spring after being stabbed in Morgantown in an incident in early March.
The situation has been interesting, but the camaraderie among the players has stood out most to Lesley.
“The leadership side of it has been a night-and-day difference,” Lesley said. “They talk to each other, they’re actually able to correct things and the older ones do it in a way that doesn’t come off in a bad way. They respect each other. The young guys respect the older guys and vice versa, and that’s an important dynamic.
“Take two corners — take [Andrew Wilson-]Lamp and take Charles. Here’s a guy [Woods] that’s played a lot of ball and here’s a kid coming through the developmental phase and getting ready to be a big-time contributor. They can correct each other and communicate in ways on the field, and there’s a respect there.
“And even at safety it’s kind of the same. You’ve got a guy in Marcis Floyd who will probably play both [corner and safety] for us and Aubrey Burks, a young kid who’s learned a year coming up in the same phase, and they talk to each other. They communicate. They work well together.”
Lesley went on to single out redshirt freshman safety Mallinger as a player who has grown significantly this spring.
“I think the biggest growth to me as a player and watching him mature more than anything is Davis Mallinger,” Lesley said. “His skill set is phenomenal, we all know that, the kid can really run, but how he’s matured in a month, month-and-a-half time frame on the field has been something I’ve really taken notice of.”
The cast of characters may be drastically different, but Lesley said the expectations certainly aren’t.
“I think that in the environment we’re in, try to stay in base schemes and adjust as you go,” Lesley said. “When you realize that kind of sharpened focus of what we need to get better at this spring, which is fundamentally ‘Let’s play better football’ — and we’ve done that.
“The non-negotiables we have are defensive effort, communication and physicality, and those don’t change. The pieces may change, but the expectations and standards and non-negotiables we set for players, they don’t. Continue to work on those, and I believe you’ll still be pretty good. You have to keep that at the forefront.”