While the departure of Akheem Mesidor through the transfer portal was certainly a blow to West Virginia’s defense, particularly up front, defensive line coach Andrew Jackson has been pleased with what he’s seen from the group all spring long.
That group never included Mesidor, who was out of spring practices while rehabbing from shoulder surgery before deciding to hit the transfer portal.
Still, even after losing a player of Mesidor’s caliber, the WVU defensive line is expected to be one of the deepest and best positional groups on the roster, and Jackson fully believes it will be.
“Right now, it’s the style of play more than the X's and O's,” Jackson said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “I think we have a bunch of guys that would go in there and get in a fist fight with any O-line in the country and I think you can coach that and develop that into anything you want to because the want-to is there.”
It’s certainly an interesting mix of experience and newcomers Jackson is leading as the team prepares to enter its last week of spring ball leading up to the Gold-Blue Game on April 23.
On Thursday, Jackson commented on several individual players but also spoke of the group as a whole. Saying he felt comfortable going seven deep as of now -- meaning seven players are game-ready along the defensive front -- Jackson said some of his biggest goals were to continue to push versatility and fine-tune the veterans while bringing along the youngsters.
“I have basically two assistant coaches, I have [seniors] Taijh Alston and Dante Stills who have played a ton of snaps, so sometimes when I’m on section four of mathematics they can bring me back down to freshman 101 and talk to those young guys,” Jackson said. “And, they can also put it on tape and explain what they’re doing in a different way than I can.
“We need guys that can play multiple positions -- it makes the defense deeper, builds depth from within. Also being able to play more three-down [linemen] and four-down and play against some of these heavier sets with different guys. Just teaching the game more, getting guys exposed to more things.”
Stills and Alston will certainly be vital to the Mountaineers’ success up front. Stills is entering his sixth season at WVU, accumulating 111 career tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks along the way.
In a press conference from earlier in spring practice, Stills discussed the importance of becoming more consistent. Jackson believes Stills’ best ball is played when he’s not thinking about anything at all.
“Just relax and play,” Jackson said of Stills. "He’s got all the natural, physical gifts, he knows what to do; with him it’s just slow everything down in his mind and not put so much pressure on himself.
“When Dante screws up, he tries too hard. He’s naturally gifted. He just has to go out there and play the game. I always tell him it’s a child’s game that he’s been playing for a long time, just go out there, be a kid and have fun.”
As for Alston, who had 37 tackles, 11 TFLS and five sacks a year ago, Jackson credited him for setting the tone of the group.
“Our mentality that we’re going to go against anybody is set by Taijh,” Jackson said. “He’s not afraid of anything. More times than not, I’ve got to pull the reins back on him and slow him down.”
Jackson gave player-by-player analysis of his defensive linemen, including former South Charleston standout Zeiqui Lawton, who has drawn rave reviews from coaches since transferring in from Cincinnati before the spring began.
“He’s given us a nice little spark plug and I love coaching West Virginia kids,” Jackson said of Lawton. “He’s got a different mindset because this is home for him.
“He has tremendous knowledge of the game. He’s a true football guy. He eats and drinks football.”
But no matter which individual Jackson was asked about, the goal as a coach has been primarily the same regardless of experience or past production. It’s that method that Jackson believes will continue to build depth in his ranks and have his guys playing their best on Saturdays.
“I coach guys’ strengths, I try to limit weaknesses. I try to go with what they naturally have to do and I don’t try to change that, I just try to make them more well-rounded,” Jackson said. “I’m a results guy. As long as the job gets done, I’m good. I don’t really care what it looks like.”