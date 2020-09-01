As West Virginia University football’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 draws nearer and nearer, the finalization of a depth chart becomes more and more anticipated.
As of now, none exists — at least not one that’s up to date.
A media guide was posted to the team’s official website on Friday, and in it was a depth chart on Page 67. But when asked about it and its accuracy, coach Neal Brown cautioned not to put much stock into it as things have likely changed throughout the first few weeks of camp.
“That was our depth chart going into camp,” Brown said. “We’ll release one when we do our Eastern Kentucky notes. There’s probably been some movement without having it right here in front of me. I would bet there’s a lot of it that’s still the same, but there’s obviously going to be some new guys that have jumped in there with how they’ve performed.”
Maybe most notably in the depth chart published on Friday isn’t what is decided, but what isn’t.
The quarterback position has perhaps been the most publicized race of the preseason, and even in the media guide, the word “or” appears between Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege, signifying that coming into camp the race for the starting job was indeed wide open.
Though asked about it several times over the past few weeks, Brown still hasn’t tipped his hand either way when it comes to his potential starting signal caller. That remained true on Saturday, though he admitted that decision — as well as several others — would come in the near future.
“Both did some nice things, both did some things today that older quarterbacks shouldn’t do,” Brown said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “As far as making a decision, we will start having those conversations tomorrow, sometime this week. I don’t know the exact date, but sometime this week.”
Brown did clear up a few positions on Saturday, specifically the offensive line. He listed James Gmiter as “solid” at left guard with Chase Berhrndt at center and Mike Brown at right guard, none of which are surprises considering those three all started along the interior of the line a year ago.
Brown said a battle has emerged between Brandon Yates and Junior Uzebu at left tackle, with neither player setting himself apart yet. For what it’s worth, Uzebu is listed atop the depth chart. Also, John Hughes seems to have the leg up at right tackle with Briason Mays, who started seven games at center last year, available to play center, guard or tackle and still with a chance to work himself into the starting lineup somewhere.
Along with quarterback and offensive tackle, perhaps the biggest opening figured to be at cornerback, where both Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington graduated. Nicktroy Fortune figured to have the inside track on one of those positions after garnering substantial playing time a year ago, and junior Dreshun Miller is listed atop the other cornerback spot in the media guide’s chart.
Although those two could very well stick, true freshman Daryl Porter Jr. has continued to make an impression throughout camp. His name isn’t found at all on the two-deep, but there’s a good chance that is one change that transpires when the Eastern Kentucky notes are released.
“He will definitely play, he’ll be in the mix,” Brown said of Porter. “A couple of things I like about him, first of all his football IQ for a young guy is extremely high. The second thing is he loves to compete. The third thing is he has great feet and he keeps himself in really good football position. He’s made plays. He’s got the most picks of anybody in our camp so far. The guys that are productive are the guys that play, and he’s been productive.”
Another thing to watch in the coming week is if and where the late transfers will figure in to WVU’s two-deep, primarily Arizona transfers Scottie Young (safety) and Tony Fields Jr. (linebacker) as well as wideout Zack Dobson, a transfer from Middle Tennessee.
Dobson seems to be joining a free-for-all for playing time at wideout, with 10 names already listed at the four wide receiver spots on the depth chart.
n TV TIME: The Big 12 announced Tuesday morning that WVU’s opener versus EKU will be broadcast at noon Sept. 12 on FS1.