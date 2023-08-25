Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah (55) takes on a Maryland offensive lineman during a college football game on Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. Mulbah transferred to West Virginia in the offseason.
Purdue wide receiver Bilal Marshall (3) runs after a catch in front of Penn State safety Marcus Allen (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) shoves a Penn State wide receiver out of bounds during a college football game in 2022, in State College, Pa. Bishop has announced his transfer to WVU.
Barry Reeger | The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN -- While it has been longer than three decades since West Virginia and Penn State last met on the football field, several current Mountaineer players and staff members have a familiarity with the Nittany Lions and an idea of what to expect when the season kicks off on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium.
“I’m looking forward to the game,” said WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop, who transferred during the offseason from Minnesota. “I think they lost a few guys, so I don’t really know right now. Haven’t been focusing on them. I’ve been focusing on getting better, learning the playbook and building day by day. Whenever we get closer to Penn State, that’s when we’ll focus on them.”
Bishop and the Golden Gophers went to University Park, Pennsylvania, late last October and fell to Penn State 45-17. He had five tackles in that game.
Prior to his time at Minnesota, Bishop played at Western Kentucky for four seasons. He was teammates there for two seasons with Mitchell Tinsley, a receiver who transferred to Penn State for his final college season last year, so Bishop has some familiarity in that way as well.
He's tried to pass that knowledge to his new teammates at the appropriate times since his arrival.
“I told them it’s going to be a lot of 12 personnel, a lot of under-the-center play-action shots, heavy, heavy run game,” Bishop said. “This is going to be a game where we’re going to have to tackle, we’re going to have to be physical, because the Big Ten, it’s a physical conference and it’s a heavy run, so we have to be ready for that and stay on our Ps and Qs for the play-action shots.”
Then there’s Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman who impressed in fall camp after spending the last three seasons with the Nittany Lions and seeing limited playing time.
Mulbah’s position coach on the defensive line, Andrew Jackson, is in his third season with the Mountaineers, but worked at Penn State as a defensive line graduate assistant in 2015 and 2016.
“I always talk about matchups and college football and getting the chance to be a part of something special,” Jackson said. “I’ve been a part of it for 12 years and I’ve never coached a game on NBC at nighttime. I told them there’s probably no better place to go on the road and be motivated than Beaver Stadium at night for a game. I told them that’ll be special. You never forget that moment, but I said, ‘Go up there and make it a really good moment.’”
Bilal Marshall, who is in his first season as WVU’s receivers coach, played in the Big 12 with Purdue from 2012-16.
The Boilermakers hosted Penn State in his final season and lost 62-24. Marshall had four receptions, five rushing attempts and completed two passes in that game. Purdue also went to University Park in 2013 and lost 45-21, and fell to the Nittany Lions in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2012, but Marshall did not see action in those games, according to participation reports.
“For me, it’s just how you talk to them on a consistent basis,” Marshall said. “When you coach, hey, we’re not coaching for practice. Hey, we’re coaching for third-and-3 in the fourth quarter in Happy Valley at about 9:50 at night. What are you going to do on this play?
“Having the constant visualization of what you’re going to do -- that’s the way that I coach. That’s the way that I was coached. Hey, you’ve got to picture yourself in the big moments all the time. You don’t just flip a switch on and it’s showtime. You’ve got to be ready at all moments and all times and talk about those things.”
The last time WVU and Penn State met was in 1992, when the Nittany Lions bested the Mountaineers 40-26 in Morgantown. The last meeting at Penn State was the season before, when the Nittany Lions won 51-6. WVU is 9-48-2 against Penn State in the all-time series, which is the third-longest series in Mountaineers history.
Don Nehlen, who led WVU the last time the series was going, was at the Mountaineers’ scrimmage last Saturday, and current WVU coach Neal Brown was asked Monday if he had talked to the Hall of Fame coach about what the old rivalry with Penn State was like.
“I don’t know that that’s healthy for us, to look at the [record]. I’m probably not going to dig too deep into that one,” Brown said. “Coach has some fond memories we’ll bring up, but the win-loss deal is probably not too favorable for the Mountaineers in this one.”
Kickoff for the Sept. 2 game between WVU and No. 7 Penn State is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC.