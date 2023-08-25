Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- While it has been longer than three decades since West Virginia and Penn State last met on the football field, several current Mountaineer players and staff members have a familiarity with the Nittany Lions and an idea of what to expect when the season kicks off on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to the game,” said WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop, who transferred during the offseason from Minnesota. “I think they lost a few guys, so I don’t really know right now. Haven’t been focusing on them. I’ve been focusing on getting better, learning the playbook and building day by day. Whenever we get closer to Penn State, that’s when we’ll focus on them.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.