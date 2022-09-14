On the surface, one would think that West Virginia's offense would be largely exempt from criticism following last Saturday’s 55-42 loss in overtime to Kansas.
After all, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s bunch piled up 501 total yards and the Mountaineers scored on seven of nine possessions, not counting an end-of-half drive kneel-down.
Yet WVU wasn’t perfect, and though that may not be possible, it remains the goal.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Harrell said. “We’ve shown flashes of doing really good things.”
West Virginia will make another run at perfection on Saturday with Towson invading Morgantown for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Certainly Harrell is right about the team’s good things and there’s plenty of statistical proof to back that up.
Despite a dropped pass that turned into a game-winning pick-six in a 38-31 loss at Pitt, redshirt junior wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton is off to a monstrous start with 20 receptions, 249 yards and four touchdowns through two games. The receptions tie him for second nationally with the four touchdowns ranking him in a tie for third. The 249 yards are tied for seventh best.
While the drop is undoubtedly one of the biggest plays of the year, Ford-Wheaton's response to it impressed Harrell and WVU head coach Neal Brown.
“So proud of how he handled this week,” Brown said. “Really proud of how Bryce handled the unfortunate play against Pitt and all he did was work. I don’t know how many balls he caught, but it was a lot.”
“If you look at week one, unfortunately everybody is going to remember the ball bounced off his head and Pitt got a pick-six out of it, but he had a pretty good night that week too,” Harrell said. “He caught a couple of third-down conversions where he got banged and they called targeting and he picked them up. He made two contested touchdown catches, two tough third-down catches and just had an unfortunate play at the end. As a player, it’s hard to get over to that too. Ton of credit to him from the standpoint of moving on.”
It's no coincidence that, despite a pair of game-deciding pick-sixes with Kansas using one to end last Saturday’s affair, WVU quarterback JT Daniels is also off to a hot start since transferring over from Georgia. Daniels has thrown for 569 yards and five touchdowns on 51-of-80 passing thus far.
To hear Brown and Harrell tell it, his success is no coincidence either.
“Nobody outside of this staff is in the building more than those two guys,” Brown said of Daniels and Ford-Wheaton. “I’m really pleased with how JT is playing. I only think he had a handful of plays he’d like to have back in that game. The offense is much improved and we’re playing with a lot of confidence on that side of the ball.”
Yet, despite the production, the Mountaineers are 0-2. While it would be easy to point the finger at a WVU defense that ranks 94th among 130 FBS teams, allowing 401.5 yards per game, Harrell pointed to costly mistakes on offense that also helped lead to Saturday’s final outcome.
“We got there around the 10[-yard line] twice and settled for field goals, and that’s probably the difference in winning and losing football games,” Harrell said. “That’s kind of been the message -- there’s a lot of good stuff on tape, you’ve done a lot of good things but there’s still opportunities to win football games that we didn’t take advantage of and we’ve got to make the most of the opportunities we have.
“We have a first-and-goal from the 5 and we get a procedure penalty that makes it first-and-goal from the 10, and that’s a huge difference there. Then we get to fourth-and-a-half-yard and we’re going for it and we expect to score there and we get another procedure penalty and settle for a field goal.
“Week one we had I think five or six procedure penalties, it’s something we addressed and we got it down to two, but the two this week were in critical situations that cost you points. Offensively, we talk about being selfless, tough and disciplined. I think we’ve done the selfless part and the tough part really, really well the first two weeks and the discipline has to improve.”