MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia defensive lineman Aric Burton announced Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Burton, a 6-foot-5, 212-pound redshirt freshman from Heufeld, Germany, appeared in just one game for the Mountaineers.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

