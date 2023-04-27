MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia defensive lineman Aric Burton announced Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Burton, a 6-foot-5, 212-pound redshirt freshman from Heufeld, Germany, appeared in just one game for the Mountaineers.
“Thank you Mountaineer nation for the love and support during my time here,” Burton wrote in a post on Twitter. “I also want to thank coach [Neal] Brown, coach [Jordan] Lesley, coach Mike [Joseph] and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity and help to grow as an individual over the past 1 1/2 years.
“I will be forever thankful for the brotherhood and bond me and my teammates have created, on and off the field. With that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.”
Burton’s only game action with the Mountaineers came in last season’s win over Towson. He had one tackle.
He enrolled at WVU in January 2022 after playing defensive end at Clearwater Academy International. He played just one season of high school football in America, but was a member of PPI Recruits and was considered a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
247Sports rated him the No. 46 overall edge rusher in the country, while Rivals had him as the No. 32 overall weak-side defensive end nationally. Both considered Burton a top-100 prospect in Florida out of high school. He also held offers from Arizona State, Kansas and Minnesota.
On Wednesday, WVU defensive back Jaylon Shelton announced he will enter the transfer portal.
“First and foremost I want to thank the man above for blessing me with the opportunity to play college at the highest level,” Shelton wrote in a post on Twitter. “I also want to thank Coach Mike and his coaching staff for developing me at a high level. After talking to my family and having time to sit back and think. I WILL BE ENTERING MY NAME IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL WITH 3 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY.”
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound redshirt junior appeared in one game with the Mountaineers after transferring from Tyler Junior College, where he spent two years.