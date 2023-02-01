MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. on Wednesday.
McIntyre is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound three-star prospect out of Treasure Coast High School in Florida.
“LETS GO MOUNTAINEERS!!!” McIntyre wrote on Twitter shortly after signing.
He’s the son of former Mountaineer Corey McIntyre Sr., who played at WVU from 1998-2001 before an 11-year career in the NFL.
“He’s another legacy in this class,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a video posted on Twitter. “Can’t wait to bring a guy in with his explosiveness off the ball. He does a great job with his hands, and he’s going to be a big-time player for us.”
In his senior season, the Port St. Lucie, Florida, native tallied 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in 11 games. He also saw action on offense as a running back and totaled 108 yards on nine rushing attempts.
He had 38 tackles, with 11.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles as a junior.
ESPN ranks McIntyre the 65th-best defensive lineman nationally.
He also held offers from Mississippi State, N.C. State, Pitt, Indiana and Washington State.
McIntyre is the 19th player WVU has signed out of high school during the offseason. The first 18 were during the early period in December.