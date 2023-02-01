Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. on Wednesday.

McIntyre is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound three-star prospect out of Treasure Coast High School in Florida.

