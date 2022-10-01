AUSTIN, Texas – A 28-point third-quarter hole seemed disastrous.
A play later, it seemed inconsequential.
In the end, nearly any way it was cut from the West Virginia perspective, Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas was brutal.
And the scoreboard only told a small part of the story.
Texas landed body blows throughout the first two-and-a-half quarters until a frightening injury to WVU freshman running back CJ Donaldson left everyone in attendance nauseated. Shortly after the game, it was announced that Donaldson had been cleared by medical personnel at a local hospital and was expected to travel back with the team to Morgantown. Yet, the entire experience left the Mountaineers about as physically, mentally and emotionally beaten as a team likely could be.
“Obviously, our thoughts and prayers since that happened have been with him,” a solemn WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “We’ve got a hurt football team in there for multiple reasons -- that was scary. First time I’ve ever had something like that as a coach on the field.
“I’m sitting there as a father of three and I knew his mom wasn’t there and that’s really all I could think about. … This stuff, it’s entertainment. There’s a lot of pageantry and tradition but it’s not about getting kids hurt.”
Even before Donaldson’s exit, the game was firmly in Texas’ control. The Longhorns led 35-7 in the third quarter after a ball thrown by Hudson Card bounced off the hands of Mountaineer defender Aubrey Burks and landed in the grasp of Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, who was falling in the end zone. That score, added on top of a 28-7 halftime advantage, seemed to kill much hope of a dramatic comeback for WVU.
On the ensuing drive, Mountaineer quarterback JT Daniels handed off to Donaldson on a third-and-1 with Donaldson converting on a 2-yard plunge. However, when the pile cleared, Donaldson remained on the ground, motionless, and the concern was apparent immediately from players on the field.
A cart and a stretcher came out with Donaldson being was tended to for several minutes as players on both sides took a knee. Finally, Donaldson was placed on a back board and driven out, and a feeble attempt at a “thumbs up” signal was the only movement he could muster.
Donaldson’s injury was a sobering moment added to an already disastrous night for WVU. Texas scored touchdowns on four straight first-half possessions and held West Virginia scoreless on its first five. The result was a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
For the game, Mountaineer receivers dropped no less than six passes, continuing a theme seen off-and-on in West Virginia losses in recent years.
“We started off bad, there’s no excuse for it -- we were trying to dig ourselves out of the hole the whole game, it just wasn’t enough,” WVU receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton said. “We’re trying to be elite receivers. Anytime the ball hits our hands, if it’s in our radius we have to catch it. We didn’t do that early, which hurt the team.”
Meanwhile, the Longhorns (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) had no such problems. Card threw for 303 yards on 21-of-27 passing with three touchdowns, with Worthy hauling in seven passes for 119 yards and two scores. Worthy also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders on a double pass in the first half. It was the first of two touchdown receptions for Sanders. Running back Bijan Robinson, who was a focal point of the WVU defensive game plan, ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Card was making his third consecutive start after Quinn Ewers was injured during the first half of the team’s 20-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama. All week, Ewers’ status was a story line while Brown insisted that Card was plenty capable as well. He was proven right on Saturday.
“Everybody makes a big deal around here about Ewers not playing and I’m sure he’s a good player but the Card kid is pretty good,” Brown said. “He’s almost a five-star recruit. He’s a pretty damn good player really. And then Worthy is really good, he played well tonight.”
The Mountaineer offense, which had emerged as one of the country’s most productive during the first four games, was largely stymied, especially on the ground. WVU (2-3, 0-2) finished with just 61 rushing yards, entering the game averaging 218 per contest. Daniels led a couple of late touchdown drives and finished 29 for 48 for 253 yards and an 8-yard touchdown throw to Kaden Prather with 13 seconds left in the first half.
Both Tony Mathis (1 yard) and Justin Johnson (4 yards) added second-half touchdown runs. Ford-Wheaton and Prather each had eight receptions with Sam James adding seven.