Donaldsoninjury

WVU coach Neal Brown (upper left) looks on as medical personnel tend to injured running back CJ Donaldson Saturday night.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

AUSTIN, Texas -- There weren’t many good moments for the West Virginia football team Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference.

At that point, a WVU sports department official returned to the interview room and told to the media members present, “CJ [Donaldson] has been medically cleared and will return with the team tonight [on its charter flight back to West Virginia].”