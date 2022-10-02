AUSTIN, Texas -- There weren’t many good moments for the West Virginia football team Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference.
At that point, a WVU sports department official returned to the interview room and told to the media members present, “CJ [Donaldson] has been medically cleared and will return with the team tonight [on its charter flight back to West Virginia].”
It was a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very frightening moment.
The contest itself hadn’t gone well for the Mountaineers, as they were trampled 38-20 by Texas.
But what is really important was brought to a glaring light when Donaldson went down after a second-half run into the middle of the Longhorn line … and failed to get up.
“I’ll start with the most important information, and that is C.J. is at the hospital,” said Brown to open his press conference shortly before he learned that the injured running back had been medically cleared and would return home with the team. “A member of our medical team is with him. He’s alert, stable and has movement in his extremities. He’s awaiting further testing.”
Those tests came back with good news for all involved.
“Our thoughts and prayers since that happened have been with him,” continued WVU’s fourth-year head coach. “That was scary. That’s the first time I’ve ever had that while I’ve been a coach on the field. Credit to our medical team, and I appreciate UT’s medical team for assistance as well.”
Both medical teams worked intently on the true freshman running back who was prone on his back and not moving. The medical staffs cut off his jersey and shoulder pads so he could lay flat on the backboard that they slid under him. From there they loaded him onto a cart, which took him to an ambulance and from there to a nearby hospital.
“It was terrifying, honestly,” said Ford-Wheaton, who along with all the Mountaineers and Longhorns took knees while the medical personnel attended to Donaldson. “Just to be playing with him one snap and the next moment he’s being taken off on a stretcher, that’s scary. But that’s the game we play. My prayers are with him. I know the whole team is praying for his speedy recovery.”
Donaldson was West Virginia’s leading rusher through its first four games of the year with 380 yards and six touchdowns. He was limited to just 9 yards on four attempts by the Longhorns on Saturday before he was injured.
“It was scary, but I’m just praying for the best. That’s my bother,” said Johnson, a fellow running back who had a team-high 42 rushing yards Saturday night. “It’s a tough sport, and we try to keep things like that out of our minds.”
Brown said he would call Donaldson’s mother at her home in Miami, Florida, immediately after the press conference.
“It was scary,” said a still flustered WVU coach. “I’m sitting there as a father of three, and all I could think about was his mom, who wasn’t here.
“He was responding,” noted Brown. “We’re encouraged by how he’s doing. This is entertainment, and there is a lot of pageantry and tradition that goes with it, but it’s not about getting kids hurt.
“It was tough to go coach and tough to go play after that,” Brown admitted after his club dropped to 2-3 on the season following its loss to Texas.
Fortunately for all involved, an incredibly scary moment doesn’t appear to have turned out as badly as it initially appeared when Donaldson’s neck was being stabilized and a backboard was being slid under him.