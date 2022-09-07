West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) looks back for the ball before Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) intercepted it and took it in for the go-ahead touchdown Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh.
There were certainly positives to take away from West Virginia’s offense in the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss at Pitt last week.
It marked just the eighth time against FBS competition that WVU had scored 31 or more points under head coach Neal Brown. Transfer quarterback JT Daniels played well, and true freshman CJ Donaldson was a revelation in the backfield, rushing for 125 yards on seven carries.
All of it came in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s debut, but as Harrell prepares for game two against Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, he identified plenty that needs to be worked on from the opener.
“There were too many drops, and I think in week one, sometimes drops happen,” Harrell said Monday. “Things like procedure penalties ... way too many procedure penalties, talking about things we’ve got to clean up. You can’t have that many procedure penalties. I know it was a good atmosphere, I know it was loud and stuff like that, but at the end of the day we preach discipline and that’s straight discipline.”
While the penalties may have been largely forgettable, the drops — head coach Neal Brown counted six of them — certainly weren’t, particularly one off the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton that led to a 54-yard interception return touchdown late in the fourth quarter that accounted for the final score.
Making those even more disappointing to Harrell is the work his group has turned in on pat-and-go drills, drills in which receivers practice catching the ball outside of the framework of the body.
“Some of the drops we had are basically pat-and-go drops,” Harrell said. “That’s something we do every day. That’s going to be the key for us is to continue when we go on the practice field to know that what we do out here shows up on game day. The reason we do pat-and-go is so we catch the ball better than anyone else. That’s the thought behind it. We’re going to do it more often than anyone else. It’s going to be habit for us.”
While preparing for Pitt in a season opener certainly brought with it a fair share of uncertainty, Saturday’s game will bring unknowns as well.
Kansas claimed a 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech last week after leading 35-3 at halftime.
With the game so out of hand early, getting a good read on the Jayhawks’ schemes, strengths and weaknesses may be difficult. What is known is the defensive unit is led by safety Kenny Logan, the team’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection.
“Watching last week’s game was hard because it got ugly quickly,” Harrell said.
“When games get out of hand sometimes it’s hard to know exactly what you’re getting. That’s difficult. But they’re a team that if you look on the perimeter, at their corners and their back end, they’re long, athletic guys. [Logan] is an all-conference player and he’s a heck of a football player. They’re a team that plays really hard and I tried to encourage our guys with, ‘Hey, this group plays hard but playing hard has to be our calling card too.’”
Harrell went on to say he was pleased with his team’s effort in the season-opening loss. With little known about Kansas’ game plan, he stressed that the Mountaineers needed to try and dictate play on Saturday.
“I think always with what we do offensively, we’ve got to go out there and do what we do and execute at a high level,” Harrell said.
“Do things right, clean up what we need to clean up and if we play the right way we will always give ourselves a chance to be successful. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win every game, but if you prepare the right way and play the right way, you’re always going to give yourself a chance.”