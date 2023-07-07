Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia football team has added some size to its defense since the Gold-Blue Spring Game in April.

Defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye and linebacker Tyrin Bradley transferred to WVU in May and are expected to add some depth to the roster for a defense that didn’t live up to expectations a season ago.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

