MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia football team has added some size to its defense since the Gold-Blue Spring Game in April.
Defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye and linebacker Tyrin Bradley transferred to WVU in May and are expected to add some depth to the roster for a defense that didn’t live up to expectations a season ago.
Durojaiye comes from Kentucky, where he spent the 2022 season and saw time in three of the Wildcats’ games. The 6-foot-4, 278-pound redshirt freshman from Middletown, Delaware, elected to get a little closer to home after entering the portal.
He went to Kentucky as a three-star prep prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, and Rivals considered him the top player in his class from Delaware and the No. 42 strong-side defensive end in the nation. He was a first-team All-State selection as a junior and senior at Middletown High, and was named the 2021 Delaware 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association after helping his team to a state title. He had 58 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups as a senior.
“We recruited him really, really hard out of Middletown, Delaware. I think it came down to us and Kentucky in high school, and he went to Kentucky,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a late-June interview with HD Media. “A lot of his friends go to school here, so I think he wanted to get closer to home. This was a familiar place.
“I think defensively, we had a need. We were looking for big bodies and added him and Fatorma [Mulbah] from Penn State, who’s going to play nose. Tomi will play end. Both of those guys add size and length to our front.”
Bradley spent the last two seasons at Abilene Christian, where he appeared in 18 games with 58 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
As a sophomore last season, the Lubbock, Texas, native posted 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended. He was named a 2022 All-Western Athletic Conference first-team selection after finishing tied for sixth in the league in sacks and 18th in tackles. The Wildcats defense finished second in the WAC in both total defense and scoring defense, allowing 364.1 yards and 22.4 points per game.
“He’s been a productive player at Abilene Christian,” Brown said. “He’s from Lubbock. I knew from my time in Lubbock, I knew some of his coaches and they really spoke well on him character-wise.
"I thought he’s a fit for a need. We wanted a bigger-body guy. He’s been a pleasant surprise. He moves well. He’s going to be able to handle the step up in competition.”
The junior is listed at 6-foot-3, 250-pounds, and Brown is hopeful he could be a complementary piece to the defense with Jared Bartlett -- the Mountaineers’ starting bandit.
“The thought there was, at our spur or bandit position, we wanted a bigger-body kid,” Brown said. “Jared Bartlett's our starter. He’s 235 pounds. He had a really good spring. A lot of improvement. He’s been a productive player for us and probably our best natural pass rusher.
“ … We wanted to be able to maybe play two bandit types at the same time during some third-down pass-rush situations. Against 12 personnel teams [one running back and two tight ends], we wanted a little bit bigger bodies. Tyrin’s 250-plus [pounds].”
The Mountaineers finished ninth of the 10 Big 12 teams in scoring defense last season with 32.9 points allowed per game, but feel the group has improved with experience and additions made from the transfer portal, including Durojaiye and Bradley.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season at Penn State on Sept. 2.