The early signing period is almost here.
Beginning Wednesday morning, West Virginia — as well as colleges across the country — will be signing recruits as part of this 2021 recruiting class. Commitments and signings will not only go on throughout the day, but could carry on throughout the week, as the NCAA allows players to send in their letters of intent through Friday evening.
West Virginia currently has 16 verbal commitments in this class, with all of them planning to sign this week. According to WVU head coach Neal Brown, however, there should be a couple more additions.
“We’re looking to sign anywhere from 17 to 19 in the early-signing period,” said Brown earlier this month. “Make sure we finish those off. It’s a race to the finish.”
As he notes, the most important part of finishing up this class is making sure there are no defections from it. Several verbal commitments have been targeted by other programs in recent weeks, beginning with four-star receiver Kaden Prather.
Prather, who is the No. 2-ranked player in the class behind Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum, received an offer from Texas after he had already been committed to WVU. Further, local rivals Penn State and Maryland continued to pursue him, trying to get him on campus and flip before signing day. The home-state Terrapins seemed like the biggest threat for the Germantown (Md.) Northwest star, but Prather said last week that he was “for sure” signing with the Mountaineers, and later posted a graphic to social media saying that he was committed and that his recruitment was “shut down.”
Cocoa (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger flipped from UCF to West Virginia earlier this fall, but an SEC program came in with a late offer and is hoping he makes another flip before signing. Tennessee offered the three-star recruit and has stayed in touch over the last few weeks, although Mallinger said his plan was to still sign with WVU at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
So where might the Mountaineers turn for those additions to the class? Defensive back, linebacker and offensive line seem like the most likely positions, although the answers may not come on Wednesday.
Several targets that West Virginia is pursuing for those spots are indicating they may wait until the February signing period to put pen to paper. One player to keep an eye on, though, is Cincinnati Winton Woods defensive back Tamarion Crumpley. The 247Sports three-star prospect was once committed to Minnesota but opened things back up in the summer, and the Mountaineers followed with an offer. He has not gone public with a commitment to any school, but plans to do so this week.
After that, we get to Brown’s favorite part of recruiting – getting “creative.” Look for an extremely active transfer market this offseason, and West Virginia will undoubtedly try to pluck a couple of necessary pieces to add to a 2021 team that could very well be a contender in the Big 12 Conference.