Not much went according to plan for Eastern Kentucky in its 59-0 loss to Marshall last Saturday in Huntington. There wouldn’t seem to be many places to go but up from here for the Colonels, who were outgained 627-166 by the Thundering Herd.
That seems to be a consensus between both head coaches going into Saturday’s matchup as EKU comes calling on WVU in Morgantown. The game is set to kick at noon on FS1.
“It’s a new week, you make a lot of your improvement from week one to week two,” EKU coach Walt Wells said in the aftermath in Huntington. “I’m expecting our guys to bounce back, have a great week of practice and go up there and play hard and play well at West Virginia. We have to go up there and understand that we can have the same results or we can improve and get better.”
The Colonels will have a couple of things working in their favor. First, for as bad as it was, EKU has a game under its belt and it came in a road game against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent at that. Secondly, there will be no fans permitted in Morgantown on Saturday.
It’s part of an eight-game makeshift ledger for EKU, which is one of just a handful of Football Championship Subdivision schools playing football this fall. Included in that are three road trips to FBS schools, including a game at Troy on Oct. 17.
“When we made this schedule, I knew it was going to be a challenge,” Wells said. “I’m OK with that. But we have to come out and play with a pride that Eastern Kentucky football has played with. We have to develop that pride and play with that championship pride. We don’t have that right now. We have to build that and we will.”
WVU coach Neal Brown is plenty familiar with the Colonels, having been born in Louisville and grown up in Danville.
“That’s my mom’s alma mater, so I know quite a bit about Eastern Kentucky,” Brown said. “A tradition-rich program, one of the proudest programs in all of the FCS. Growing up there I always knew about Eastern Kentucky and went to several games growing up. Roy Kidd is a coaching legend that won several national championships with that program, so a lot of respect for them.”
During Kidd’s tenure (1964-2002), the Colonels won 314 games, two national titles and 16 Ohio Valley Conference crowns. For one game at least, EKU looked to be pretty far from the success of yesteryear and it was measurable in just about any statistic.
Marshall had 34 first downs to the Colonels’ seven. EKU, a team predicated on running the football, mustered just 86 yards on 31 carries while yielding 282 yards on the ground. Marshall scored on every possession but two, one of which ran out the clock in the first half and the other came as the game clock ran out in the fourth quarter.
But what Brown and his assistants saw on film went beyond the numbers.
“They won several one-on-one battles in that game, it’s hard on offensive football sometimes,” Brown said. “You’ve got 11 guys that have to do the right things. I think what you saw with them, there were some times when they had nine or 10 doing the right things and maybe one [that wasn’t] and maybe that was at the point of contact.
“It’s cliché but I think teams always make the biggest improvements from week one to week two. They’ve got some really good coaches on that staff and I expect that to happen.”
Wells ventured that he would likely see some of those positives on film as well, but knew his team would have to come a long way in a short time to be competitive this week.
Just how much progress the Colonels have made and will make this week remains to be seen.
“Neal does a great job and they’re looking to have a game like [the Marshall game] in their first game, I get that, but we have to come back and improve from week one to week two like you normally do,” Wells said. “I’m sure when we look at film we will see some good plays out of some young men that we can continue to build on and get better at, but it’s unacceptable to play that way and coach that way and it’s on all of us.”