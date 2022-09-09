Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oryend Fisher, an edge defender from Georgetown, Kentucky, perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team’s home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.

A lanky defender who uses good leverage and quick moves off the corner, Fisher (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) also had offers from Power Five schools Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt, and Group of Five schools Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall and Memphis.

