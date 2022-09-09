Oryend Fisher, an edge defender from Georgetown, Kentucky, perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team’s home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
A lanky defender who uses good leverage and quick moves off the corner, Fisher (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) also had offers from Power Five schools Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt, and Group of Five schools Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall and Memphis.
With a wingspan exceeding 80 inches, Fisher, who is playing his senior season at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, uses good reach to keep blockers away from his body and break contact.
His height and reach also make him a difficult obstacle to throw the ball around, and he combines those abilities with a solid, simple controlled rush that displays good balance while getting him out of his stance quickly. He can avoid smaller blockers entirely with good footwork, and finishes plays by breaking down well into tackling position.
Fisher also pursues down the line with good technique, and flashes the ability to sift through traffic and track down ball carriers away from his side. He keeps his head up well when engaged, and doesn’t overpursue when chasing the ball out of his area.
Fisher could grow into a defensive end for West Virginia, but could also be a bandit, depending upon his ability to drop into pass coverage. He took an official visit to WVU’s campus in June and, given his proximity, could be back for more looks this fall.
Fisher’s commitment puts the Mountaineers’ class at No. 35 nationally, according to ratings compiled by on3.com. He is the 18th member in WVU’s 2023 class, and the top-rated player in Kentucky.