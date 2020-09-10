Saturday’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky will be the ultimate unveiling of a WVU football rushing attack that has been priority number one since the offseason started in December.
Kickoff is slated for noon and the game will be televised on FS1.
The Mountaineers were abysmal in the run game a year ago, finishing 128th out of 130 teams nationally in rushing yards per game and failed to rush for 1,000 yards as a team for only the second time in program history and the first since 1968.
WVU coach Neal Brown was succinct when asked if the Mountaineer run game has improved.
“We better be,” he said.
Others went into a little more detail on Tuesday, including offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.
Parker is in his first season with the Mountaineers after several coaching stops over the past decade-plus. A year ago, he was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Penn State and most of his coaching career has involved throwing and catching the football.
But in his first season at WVU, he’s been faced with the challenge of helping to resurrect a ground game that will be paramount to any success the Mountaineers are able to have this season.
“We know we have to improve together to get where we want to go offensively and as a football team, we have to run it better,” Parker said. “It’s been a really good challenge for all of us to find what works for us and to see that improvement.”
In 2016, Parker served as the interim head coach at Purdue for the final six weeks of the season. During that stint, the Boilermakers’ inability to run the ball consistently was a valuable lesson for Parker.
“During that time,’’ Parker said, “we didn’t have a great run game and during that six weeks, I told myself if I ever got an opportunity to have any say so — I realized our struggles in not being able to run the football and the consequences and how it affected our team. At that point it was like, ‘Hey, it doesn’t matter what the handoffs look like, but you have to find ways as a play-caller and helping our staff.’ We’ve got to find ways to get the ball handed off and gain yards.
“That could be several different ways, but at the end of the day we have to put the ball on the perimeter and make decisions easier for our quarterback at times and then find ways to throw it.”
Parker was alluding to run-pass option plays (RPOs) that could be a significant part of the game plan this year.
But aside from schemes and Xs and Os, at least some of the improvement will have to come from the players who are now in their second years under Brown. That certainly includes an offensive line that was fairly effective in terms of pass blocking last year.
James Gmiter will be a part of that unit, solidifying himself as a starter at left guard. On Tuesday, he listed several different factors that have him believing that the run game has taken significant strides.
“I really believe that this season, our buy-in from our group in general is a lot higher than it was last year,” Gmiter said. “We had some guys last year that kind of just were there, but this year we have no egos. We have a really good group and our entire starting line back to our third string have really put in a lot of work to improve.”
The redshirt sophomore added that this group is the most physical of any in his time with the program, citing right guard Mike Brown and center Chase Behrndt in particular.
But more than the physicality, Gmiter said the quarantine and resulting Zoom meetings added a better sense of comfort within the offense, one that wasn’t there a year ago.
“It has been really good for us because [offensive line] coach [Matt] Moore had us on Zoom meetings every day and we really know the scheme and our IDs and everything across the board now,” Gmiter said. “Our knowledge from online learning is so much better. Last year, there was a delay between people wanting to know where to go and who to go to and now everybody on the offensive line knows what to do right when a play is called.”