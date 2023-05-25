MORGANTOWN -- Jacolby Spells and Andrew Wilson-Lamp were thrown into the fire last year, but the coaching staff believes that experience will help heading into the 2023 season.
The two are expected to add depth to an improved cornerback crew for the Mountaineers this fall.
“It never hurts. Experience is the best teacher, right?” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said after the team’s first practice this spring. “Those reps last year where they didn’t look like anybody wanted them to look, they’re still valuable and guys have to learn. It could be anything from a fundamental issue or maybe -- y’all have heard me use the term 'functional strength' with our young guys.
“Take Lamp for example. He’s a longer guy, he’s a lighter kid -- or has been -- so that takes time to develop. Weight room, it carries over to the field, but some really, really valuable experience for him. I’m just using him as an example, but for all of them. You never learn until you’re in the game and you go back and you watch those cut-ups and you watch the film of those reps and you just try to improve on that, and it can’t hurt.”
Wilson-Lamp is a 6-foot-2, 173-pound redshirt sophomore from Massillon, Ohio. He played in in 11 games last season, including a start in the finale at Oklahoma State, which WVU won 24-19 to cap off a 5-7 season.
He finished the year with nine tackles, including four against the Cowboys, and two pass breakups. Wilson-Lamp saw action on 161 defensive snaps.
“Andrew Wilson-Lamp is a returner who played down the stretch for us that’s made a big jump this offseason,” WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown said this spring. “Really proud of his development.”
Wilson-Lamp played in four games and redshirted the season prior after enrolling at WVU in January 2021. He came in as a three-star prospect, but was recruited more as a receiver. He was considered the No. 176 receiver in his class by ESPN, the No. 13 athlete by Rivals and the No. 72 receiver by 247Sports.
Wilson-Lamp caught 11 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown his senior year at Massillon Washington High after passing the 1,000-yard mark as a junior, and recorded 19.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and eight pass breakups.
“Wilson-Lamp, he’s ready to take the next step,” WVU coach Neal Brown said before the start of spring practices. “He didn’t play any DB until he got here. I think some of those guys that do have athletic ability, now they’ve got some game experience."
He finished the spring with four tackles in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Spells had three.
Spells is a 5-foot-11, 183-pound sophomore out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He played in nine games as a true freshman, with 13 tackles and an interception he returned 27 yards for a touchdown at Virginia Tech. He was used on 245 plays his first season.
“He’s a guy that was a young player last year, freshman that was thrown into action early and he was kind of a little bit of trial and error by fire out there in some games, but he’s gotten bigger and he’s gotten stronger this offseason,” ShaDon Brown said. “Looking forward to him making a big jump.”
He made the switch to cornerback as a junior at American Heritage High and helped lead his team to a Florida Class 5A state championship with 32 tackles. He had 21 stops as a senior and also showed his speed in track. He posted a 10.79 in the 100-meter dash.
“Jacolby Spells, there’s no question he’ll be one of the most improved players,” Neal Brown said. “He had to play a lot as a true freshman. You talk about a guy that just started playing DB as a junior in high school. He doesn’t have a whole lot of experience.”
ShaDon Brown said he could see some of those growing pains last season as Spells made the jump from high school football.
“It’s a lot different coming from high school football and coming to play in Power Five football on an island out there at corner,” ShaDon Brown said. “I thought last year he had some plays where he flashed and some plays where he didn’t, and that’s what I call growing pains and that’s any freshman at any position. You're going to have those growing pains.
“The secondary and the O-line are really the same. One guy can make a mistake and [media] see it and write about it and fans and parents see it, right? If they’re playing a position inside where it’s defensive line or linebacker, nobody ever sees that. They don’t see those mistakes. At corner, it’s really magnified.”
Part of that, he believes, was Spells not being physically conditioned enough for this level yet, despite his potential. Spells was listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.
“He had some mistakes last year, and some of those mistakes were just physically not being ready to compete at that level consistently over and over and doing it over and over and over,” ShaDon Brown said. “He’s really changed his body, he’s changed his work habits to be able to play at this level, and I’m starting to see that out there with him in practice, just being able to control his body and his play speed and his play strength. I think he’s the guy that’s going to make a huge jump, and you’ll see that in the fall.”
Despite still being young, the Mountaineers believe those two will be relied upon when they open the season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“Lamp and Spells are both growing,” Neal Brown said in mid-April. “I think that those are the two guys we really need to make a move, and there’s been some ups and some downs in the spring, but I think those guys are going to be guys we can count on to play.”