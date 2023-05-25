Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Jacolby Spells and Andrew Wilson-Lamp were thrown into the fire last year, but the coaching staff believes that experience will help heading into the 2023 season.

The two are expected to add depth to an improved cornerback crew for the Mountaineers this fall.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

