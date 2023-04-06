Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Last fall, Edward Vesterinen was asked by West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson to give a presentation to his teammates on the Finnish concept “sisu.”

“Sisu is a Finnish word that cannot be translated into English because it involves a lot of words together, like courage, relentlessness and not willing to let down,” Vesterinen said Tuesday while meeting with the media at the Milan Puskar Center following a spring practice.

Jared MacDonald

