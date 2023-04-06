MORGANTOWN — Last fall, Edward Vesterinen was asked by West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson to give a presentation to his teammates on the Finnish concept “sisu.”
“Sisu is a Finnish word that cannot be translated into English because it involves a lot of words together, like courage, relentlessness and not willing to let down,” Vesterinen said Tuesday while meeting with the media at the Milan Puskar Center following a spring practice.
“It’s something about always being relentless when being faced with an unexpected situation.”
A fitting presentation for Vesterinen — better known around the Mountaineers’ football facility simply as “Eddie V” — given his perseverance during a long, up-and-down journey from Helsinki to Morgantown, where the defensive lineman is expected to play an increased role as a junior this fall.
It’s a journey that started on YouTube when he was 14 years old. The popular men’s sports in Finland were ice hockey, basketball and soccer, but while surfing the web, a video of American football popped up. Vesterinen recalls that it was a big-hit, pump-up compilation video.
From there, his interest was piqued.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this is really cool. People get to do this, people hitting hard,’” Vesterinen said.
Vesterinen looked up the local club teams in his city and joined an under-15 team. He said the league included seven or eight teams and they played 11-on-11, but after turning 16, he joined the men’s league and played for the Helsinki Roosters and the Finnish Senior National Team. He said he played with men in their 20s and that competition helped him improve.
“After a couple years of playing, I started playing with the men’s team and everyone was telling me, ‘You need to go overseas to the USA and play football because you’re really good at this,’” he said. “That’s how I got into having dreams like this.”
He heard of a camp in Helsinki, went and impressed with his speed, agility and potential, and that’s how he was invited to come to the U.S. in 2019 with Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits during the DreamChasers Tour. He eventually earned a three-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports, and was considered the No. 1 recruit from Finland.
He said he differentiated the level of the schools in America by looking at the size of their stadiums, and his first offer came from Coastal Carolina, but he quickly learned the harsh realities of high-level football. A change in coaching staff led to his offer being dropped, but he credits Collier for his help navigating the process.
“I didn’t understand how the business world of this went and I was kind of upset,” Vesterinen said. “But I just kept working.”
Vesterinen also had to participate in Finland’s mandatory military service, and decided to do so after high school to get it out of the way because he had to do it before he turned 30 years old, he said.
He had a visit to UMass, but shortly thereafter COVID-19 shut everything down. He thought his dreams were over.
“I came back home and there’s news about COVID and [UMass] stopped talking to me and I thought it was over, like, they’re not going to recruit guys from Europe now because of COVID,” Vesterinen said. “But then I just kept working hard and during the summer I had more interest, which led me to come here.”
The 6-foot-3, 284-pound defensive lineman has adjusted to American life and is now preparing for his third season with WVU.
Vesterinen credits fellow lineman Jalen Thornton to lean on to teach him how things worked early, and said watching movies helped him pick up English. To that end, he called “Forrest Gump” “a good one.”
“Just from a language standpoint, and then just football jargon, he’s able to understand the game,” Jackson said. “He always played hard, but now I think he knows the nuances of the game and he can reciprocate what he’s seeing and what he’s learning back to me and we can have a full football conversation, whereas we were kind of using sign language and drawing stuff on the board trying to figure out what the hell we were saying to each other. Now I think he can understand and see the big picture.”
Having Victor Wikstrom — a native of Uppsala, Sweden — as his roommate helped with the transition as well. Vesterinen said he’s enjoyed the longer summers in Morgantown while admitting “I think I’m getting maybe too soft,” because of warmer weather than Finland.
He’s also taken a liking to barbecue and is now used to the common socializing of people in American culture, which didn’t happen as much back home, he said.
Vesterinen started teaching defensive lineman Taurus Simmons the Finnish language, too.
Vesterinen played in eight games with seven tackles his first year in 2021, and played in all 12 games last season with 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack.
“Eddie V’s a dog, man. I love that guy,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “He can play and he’s the same every day. He’s consistent, he works extremely hard and he’s got a great motor, which is one of the best compliments I can give a D-lineman. He’s been really good on special teams for us. He’s coachable. You can go over something in the meeting room or walkthrough and he’s going to do it. He doesn’t repeat mistakes.”
Vesterinen agreed that he’s improved his consistency and his situational awareness, and said that he thinks he’s “made some big steps forward.”
WVU held its ninth practice of the spring Thursday. The Mountaineers are set to have a short break this weekend before returning to work ahead of the April 22 Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Vesterinen said he plans to travel in May back to Finland, where his football journey began, for three weeks before returning to Morgantown to prepare for the 2023 season.
It’s been a long journey for the defensive lineman to reach this point, but after overcoming challenges to get to where he is now, he seems an appropriate presenter of the concept of sisu in his coach’s attempt to motivate the Mountaineers.
“He knew what it meant, but he wanted me to tell my teammates what it means and how you need to finish things, how you cannot let people down, how you need to have courage in unexpected situations,” Vesterinen said. “He wanted me to bring people up.”