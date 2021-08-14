Though Saturday marked the eighth day of preseason football camp, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said that in a lot of ways it signaled the start of the stretch run toward the team’s opener at Maryland on Sept. 4.
For the first time, the Mountaineers held a full-tackle scrimmage in Milan Puskar Stadium and, as could be expected, there were plenty of positives to take away as well as glaring deficiencies that need to be addressed.
“Nice to be in the stadium again, our guys flew around, they were excited to be there,” Brown said. “The good news is, we have three weeks to get ready for Maryland. We did some things really, really well — thought the energy was good. We had some highlights on both sides of the ball.
“Energy was good, we’ve got to continue to be a more disciplined team. A lot of penalties today by the [officiating] crew — we had a full crew here and I told them to call it really, really tight, and they did and we got exposed on some things from a discipline standpoint — procedure penalties and those type of things that we’ve got to get cleaned up.”
Finding shortcomings was the name of the game on Saturday as the process of sorting out final depth charts begin. Brown said starting running back Leddie Brown didn’t see much work, nor did wide receivers expected to be major contributors on game days.
Instead, Brown said players were thrown into the deep end, really for the first time, and the evaluation process is now underway in earnest, with personnel decisions being made leading up to the week before the Maryland game.
“It was more about some of the guys that are maybe on the cusp of, ‘Do they play this year? Do they not play or are they ready to be a guy that’s a first-teamer? Are they a guy that’s ready to rotate? So today was about putting pressure on them, trying to put them in some tough situations and see how they react.”
In that interest, Brown identified several Saturday standouts, many of whom play positions where production will be vital.
Off the top, backup running back Tony Mathis was the first name Brown mentioned. Developing depth at the running back position was one of the biggest keys of the offense in the offseason with Mathis and A’varius Sparrow, the team’s two returners behind Leddie Brown, combining for only 21 carries a year ago. Leddie Brown toted the ball 199 times in 10 games.
Mathis, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, has been drawing rave reviews since the offseason began and Brown again praised his efforts on Saturday.
“I thought Tony Mathis was the guy that really stood out offensively,” Brown said. “I thought he ran the ball with great balance, broke tackles — excited for him. We always talk about that it’s about work, and his season last year didn’t go the way exactly he wanted it to and he came in as we started January and wanted to know what he needed to improve on. He went and saw [running backs] Coach [Chad] Scott and Coach Scott laid it out. I talked to him as well and he comes back and he’s been workout warrior multiple times in the offseason, won an award from the weight room staff in the winter, won another award in the summer and he’s been a real bright spot in camp and that’s going to be huge for our football team.”
Elsewhere, Brown identified starting quarterback Jarret Doege, starting defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, bandits VanDarius Cowan and Lanell Carr as well as Penn State transfer linebacker Lance Dixon as all having good days on Saturday.
On the flip side, Brown revisited the team’s penalties multiple times, saying that several were procedural penalties that came from second-team offensive linemen, inexperienced wideouts and situations where quarterbacks didn’t make sure players were set before calling for motion. Also, Brown wasn’t satisfied with his team’s tackling, though Saturday was the first practice of the fall that included tackling.
Sure, with the majority of the team’s miscues coming from inexperienced players and with tackling deficiencies coming on the first day, there were possible reasons and excuses to be made.
But Brown refused to do that, and instead stressed the need for immediate improvement in all aspects.
“Today after the scrimmage, I told them, ‘The good news is we have three weeks — but the clock is ticking,’” Brown said. “So, we have a real clear picture of what we’ve got to get better at and now we have to make that improvement with urgency. You’re talking about a week and a half, we get into game prep. So it’s urgent, and that means right now. We’ve got to get better right now. We have to fix procedure penalties right now. We have to tackle better right now. We have to communicate better in the secondary right now. And so that’s how that conversation goes and we’ll have all kinds of video evidence to show.
“I always tell them, ‘For better or worse, your video tells your story. You tell me you’re a disciplined guy? I shouldn’t see penalties. You tell me you’re a physical player? I should turn on the video and I should have no doubt you’re a physical player.’ So your video tells your story. We’re getting ready to watch it and we have a lot of plays to watch, and then we’ll go about getting it fixed.”