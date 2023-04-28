MORGANTOWN — After his freshman season was shortened because of injuries, CJ Donaldson Jr. was back on the football field for West Virginia this spring.
Donaldson, who moved into a running back role late last summer, was hungry to play after being forced to the sideline, and got valuable reps over the Mountaineers’ 15 sessions across March and April.
“I remember when I first got hurt I took it kind of for granted just playing this sport, because I’m not used to being hurt, because I’ve played receiver all my life. I’m used to catching the ball and running out of bounds,” Donaldson said after the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 22.
“Throughout that process, it just made me hungrier. It just made me want to play more each and every day, just seeing the team run out in the tunnel, and I’m just on the sideline not being able to play. It just kept me hungry.”
WVU coach Neal Brown fully expected Donaldson to make an impact as a freshman three-star prospect out of Gulliver Prep in south Florida. In high school, he played receiver and tight end, totaling 1,409 yards and 19 touchdowns on 96 catches between his junior and senior seasons.
When he signed, he was likely looking at a slot receiver role, but after the first scrimmage the team held last fall, plans changed.
“Really, his coming out party was the first full scrimmage of the fall camp,” Brown said earlier this spring. “He was running with the second and third group going against our first defense, and they couldn’t tackle him. I told [now-offensive coordinator and running backs coach] Chad [Scott], I was like, ‘I think we’re on to something here.’ Then his breakout game, for sure, was Pitt.”
He made his college debut in the Backyard Brawl, in which he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. He followed with a two-score game against Kansas, and then had nine rushes for 101 yards and three touchdowns against Towson. He also posted 106 yards on 23 carries at Virginia Tech — one of his four 100-yard rushing games.
“The biggest eye-opener?” Donaldson said. “My first game against Pitt, I didn’t really get hit that much. I didn’t know hits feel like this. I’m not scared of contact or anything like that, but I didn’t know 11 people, this really can feel like this.
“My second game against Kansas, that’s when I kind of had that wake-up call like, ‘OK, running back, you get hit.’ That’s just one different thing, like 11 people actually attacking me. I’m not used to getting hit by D-linemen. I’m usually getting hit by linebackers and corners and safeties.”
Donaldson suffered a concussion in a loss at Texas at the start of October and had to be carted off the field. After sitting out a game against Baylor, he returned for WVU’s game at Texas Tech and the following week started against TCU. He had 104 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against the eventual national runner-up, but suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in the loss that required surgery.
He finished the year with 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 attempts.
“He just needs live reps,” Brown said. “When I say ‘live,’ I don’t mean tackle to the ground, but he needs playing against a defense, feeling blocks, reading blocks, and that’s why this spring’s important to him.”
Donaldson’s recovery was ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound back credits WVU’s training staff for getting him back on the field, and said he wasn’t supposed to start walking until late January and running until the end of spring, but he started walking again in early December.
Brown said he was limited heading into the first practice March 21, but by the end he was fully participating. Donaldson had 36 yards on eight carries in the spring game, including a 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
“Right now, when we came back from our break in December, coach Brown wanted me mostly to focus on running back schemes because I don’t have that many reps at running back,” Donaldson said. “I only played seven games and five full games, so he just wanted me to work on my technique at the running back position and just get a natural feel to it where I can be more comfortable back there instead of being nervous. Just little things like that.”
Donaldson’s been working on his vision and staying healthy, learning the best way to get his body used to taking the hits that come with the position change.
With a deep running backs corps that also features productive returners in Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson, as well as incoming freshman Jahiem White, WVU is planning on having multiple backs on the field at the same time, meaning they’ll be tasked with blocking and pass catching in addition to carrying the ball.
With Donaldson’s background, those areas aren’t expected to be much of a difference to him. In fact, he changed numbers from 12 to 4 to coincide with his old nickname from youth football that has to do with pass catching.
“My little nickname besides CJ is C-4, because I used to always run go-routes, which is technically a bomb,” Donaldson said. “It just plays hand in hand.”
Brown said the Mountaineers moved Donaldson around frequently during the spring, and that the more reps he gets in the offense, the better he’ll be this fall as a sophomore, although he already has lofty expectations after a breakout freshman campaign.
“When you have someone who has elite ability, it lifts the others around you because they know,” Brown said. “They see some of the things he does. Now, he’s got to stay healthy, his practice habits have got to get better, but the other guys around, they know that kid’s got a chance. What he does is he lifts those other guys up.
“He’s growing his game. I always have to remind myself and I tell our staff, he doesn’t have all these reps logged. He hasn’t been playing. I don’t want to get him tackled a bunch — but every full-speed rep he gets, he’s going to continue to get better.
“Now, just from memorization and knowing what to do, we can move him around and do what he’s done his whole life, which is catch balls and run routes because he’s done that, where it’s usually the opposite for running backs. Usually they get all these reps on inside runs and outside runs and you’ve got to train them to catch balls and how to run routes. It’s the exact opposite for him.”