Virginia Pittsburgh Football

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes a catch and is hit by Pitt defensive back Erick Hallett (31) during Thursday night’s Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night’s West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season, was not whether or not WVU coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth-and-inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.

It was, instead, a far more pressing and emotion-filled question, that being why on this particular night the fickle finger of fate chose to point at Mountaineer wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton to etch his place in Backyard Brawl history.