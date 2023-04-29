Bryce Ford-Wheaton didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft this weekend, but he's found a place in the league, according to multiple reports Saturday evening.
The receiver is expected to sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to the reports. Ford-Wheaton tweeted an emoji of the Statue of Liberty after the news came out.
“We’re all good over here!” Ford-Wheaton tweeted after the NFL Draft. “It’s a marathon not a sprint! Excited for the next chapter let’s go!!”
The Athletic was the first to report the news.
Ford-Wheaton, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, native, was second on the Mountaineers in receiving last season as a redshirt junior with 675 yards and seven touchdowns on 62 receptions. He was an All-Big 12 second-team selection.
Despite his production, the receiver felt he was slept on somewhat going through the draft process.
“I feel like every time you do what they say you can’t do, they’re going to add something on that you can’t do this now,” Ford-Wheaton said at the team’s pro day in March. “I’m still hearing it, but I’m going to still prove them wrong at the end of the day and just keep working.”
He played in 46 games with 32 starts over five seasons at WVU. He had three 100-yard receiving games and three multi-touchdown games, and finished 12th on the program’s career receptions list with 143. Ford-Wheaton is 15th in WVU career history with seven touchdown receptions and 18th in career receiving yards with 1,867.
“What I talk about a lot with Bryce is his growth and maturity, both as a person and as a player,” WVU coach Neal Brown said before the team’s pro day. “If you saw him in the spring of ‘19 compared to where he was in the fall of ‘22 or where he is now, man, it’s night and day. It’s not even close. It’s not like he got a little better. If I showed you film from spring of ‘19 -- he won’t like me saying this -- but if I showed you film from spring of ‘19 and told you that was Bryce, you wouldn’t believe that was him.
“How he’s worked over the last calendar year, from January up until now, he’s worked at a pro level. I think he’s earned the opportunity and he’s going to get it. I think he’s going to get it. I think his best football is going to continue to be in front of him and he’s going to be an asset, not just as a receiver, but he’s going to be able to start on three special teams. He can play on the punt team, he can play on the punt return team and he can play on the kickoff return team. I think that’s why people are excited about him.”
Ford-Wheaton agreed with Brown’s assessment of his progression during his time in Morgantown.
“I feel like I’m a lot better,” Ford-Wheaton said. “I look at my film from 2019 and I just feel sick sometimes looking at the plays I made and the plays I missed. I’m so much better than that right now, but I still feel like I’m not a finished product. I have a lot more room to improve and I’m just looking to make steady improvement from here on out.”
Brown said Ford-Wheaton’s growth in maturity was never more apparent than in his final game.
WVU was already eliminated from bowl contention and was playing in poor conditions against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. True freshman Nicco Marchiol played most of the game at quarterback and the Mountaineers ended up winning 24-19.
“It was in the 30s and when I say it rained, that’s an understatement,” Brown said. “You could barely see at certain points of the game. It was difficult to play. We overthrew him -- he went big on about three go routes and we overthrew him and he had one big catch in the game, maybe two, but he played super hard. He played well on special teams and he played super hard at receiver.
“I think that really speaks to his growth. Some of the pro scouts have said -- because that’s maturity, saying, ‘OK, this is going to be a tough day to throw the ball.’ We’ve got a true freshman that played most of the second half and it would’ve been easy for him not to compete at a high level, but he did the exact opposite. He really, really played hard.”
Ford-Wheaton showed his athleticism at the NFL Combine.
His 41-inch vertical jump was tied with SMU’s Rashee Rice for the best among the receivers there, and his 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds ranked fourth among his position group. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer was first at 4.33 seconds.
Ford-Wheaton had a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump, 6.97 second three-cone drill and 4.15 second 20-yard shuttle -- the third-best among receivers.
“Bryce, his measurables were off the charts. They really are,” Brown said. “His numbers for the combine, I think they speak for themselves. I think you’ve seen some things that came out historically for what receivers' numbers are that are guys that size and who he compares to, and he’s in rare air with that.”
WVU standout defensive tackle Dante Stills was the only Mountaineer selected in the NFL Draft. He was selected in the sixth round Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals with the 213th overall pick.
Fellow Mountain State native Tyson Bagent was also picked up as an undrafted free agent Saturday by the Chicago Bears. Both were born in Martinsburg, though Ford-Wheaton attended high school in North Carolina. Bagent played collegiately at Shepherd (Pennsylvania).