Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bryce Ford-Wheaton didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft this weekend, but he's found a place in the league, according to multiple reports Saturday evening.

The receiver is expected to sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to the reports. Ford-Wheaton tweeted an emoji of the Statue of Liberty after the news came out.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags