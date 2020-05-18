The West Virginia University football team has new member of its defensive backfield, one with plenty of Power 5 starting experience.
Former Arizona defensive back Scottie Young announced via Twitter over the weekend that he will be moving to WVU. The tweet featured a photo of Young in a uniform where that uniform switched from the Wildcats’ team colors to the Mountaineers’.
One of the people he thanked in a later tweet was current WVU secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who was the Arizona defensive backs coach when Brown was a freshman in 2017.
Brown started nine of the 10 games he played that year, nine of 10 that he played in 2018 and all 12 in 2019. As a safety, he finished fourth on the team and tops in the secondary with 66 total tackles, along with 2½ tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and an interception. He had played free safety and spur with the Wildcats.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from San Diego, California, will help bolster a safety depth chart that lost JoVanni Stewart four games into the 2019 season (he redshirted and ultimately transferred to Houston) and Josh Norwood to graduation (he signed a rookie free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks). He has two years to play one season.