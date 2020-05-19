West Virginia University’s football team has picked up its second Power Five transfer since the weekend, this time from the Big Ten.
Former Maryland defensive lineman Bryce Brand announced Monday night on Twitter that he was leaving the Terrapins for WVU, writing “no matter the pressure, I stand on both feet.” Brand will join former Arizona defensive back Scottie Young on the Mountaineer roster this fall.
While Young was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, Brand spent most of his time with the Terps as a backup. He appeared in 26 games over the past three seasons but made just one start, against Syracuse last season. He recorded 28 tackles with two sacks over those three seasons.
West Virginia has plenty of talent returning along the defensive line. Dante Stills and brother Darius Stills come back, as does Jeffrey Pooler, but the group will be without the graduated Reese Donahue, Quondarius Qualls and Reuben Jones.
Brand will be a redshirt junior when he arrives in Morgantown.