MORGANTOWN -- While preparing for West Virginia’s pro day, receivers Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton had a realization -- they needed somebody to throw them footballs.
Enter former Mountaineer Jarret Doege.
“We were probably three weeks out from here and we were like, ‘Dang, we need a quarterback. We need somebody to throw,’” James said Monday after the team’s pro day at the Caperton Indoor Facility. “We thought of Doege and that was the perfect fit. We’ve already caught balls from him before. We sort of had that connection with him. It was the perfect fit.”
After a season away from Morgantown, Doege made his return to WVU’s athletic facilities to deliver passes in front of the 29 pro teams in attendance.
While the quarterback’s winding college career is over, he’s not done with football yet -- and doesn’t plan to be for quite some time.
“It was good to throw to Bryce and Sam again. It was good to be back,” Doege said. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place and I’m just grateful that I got to do this pro day.”
Doege said he reached out to WVU coach Neal Brown, strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph and assistant athletics director for football operations Patrick Johnson, who allowed him to come back to the school where he spent three seasons. He transferred from WVU to Western Kentucky last spring, but during fall camp was beaten out for the starting job and ended up back in the transfer portal and eventually at Troy for the 2022 season.
The quarterback arrived back in Morgantown last Thursday and got to work, throwing with the receivers in the days leading up to the event. Because of the familiarity with the former teammates, it was just knocking off the rust.
"It was fun. Me and Doege had a connection for so long,” Ford-Wheaton said. "We didn’t really need to do much else. We already knew we had the timing down just because we played together so long.”
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Lubbock, Texas, native started his career at Bowling Green State, where he spent two years and threw for over 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns.
He played in four games with three starts and redshirted his first season at WVU in 2019, and was the starting quarterback the next two years. With the Mountaineers, Doege threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns on 590 of 911 passing with 19 interceptions.
Doege made the move from WVU to WKU, but after he arrived in the spring, the Hilltoppers signed Austin Reed from Division II West Florida. Reed won the starting spot in the fall, and Doege went to Troy to play for Jon Sumrall -- a former assistant under Brown.
With his late arrival in Alabama, Doege didn’t win the starting job, but still played in seven games. He threw for 575 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions on 44 of 64 passing.
In his six-year career, he threw for 11,069 yards and 84 touchdowns with 37 interceptions. He completed 64.2% of his passes.
“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my career, learned a lot, but at the end of the day I can look back and I’ve thrown for 11,000 yards, started 48 games and [thrown] 84 touchdowns. You can say it’s a pretty good career,” Doege said. “At least I can look back and say I had a good college career. I’m not done playing football right now. I’m going to continue to play as long as I can and then jump into coaching when it’s time.”
Doege said he had been in the Dallas area working with Terrance Bullitt -- a former Texas Tech linebacker -- on his strength and conditioning and Brad Frazier of Old School Quarterbacks on his skills leading into Monday’s pro day.
“I tried to show that I am athletic enough to play and that I’m really accurate with my ball,” Doege said. “I don’t think anybody really spins and has a prettier ball than me, but my biggest asset is the accuracy. “
Outside of the measurable drills, Doege said he tried to show his athleticism by making throws on the run and moving around the pocket. Arguably none of his plays drew a bigger cheer from those in attendance than back-to-back deep balls to James and Ford-Wheaton, though.
“It was a little bit different, but it brought back old memories,” James said. “We used to do that all the time -- pitch and catch -- so it was really nothing new to it. I enjoyed it catching from him and it was also big for him to come out here and throw for our pro day, too -- get him some more recognition and stuff like that. I’m proud of him. He threw some excellent balls today.”
While Doege is hoping to continue his playing career at the professional level, he someday hopes to get into coaching like his older brother, Seth, who played for Brown at Texas Tech and is now the tight ends coach at Purdue.
“I think it’s just the fact of being around football. I don’t see myself doing anything that’s not involved with football,” Doege said. “Then you’re also chasing that feeling of winning. Coach Brown says it all the time -- you’ve got to bottle up that feeling after a win in the locker room. You just can’t find that anywhere else. It’s just being a part of a team and doing something that’s bigger than yourself.”
Doege said he followed what the Mountaineers did last season and always will in the future. He enjoyed being back in Morgantown playing with some familiar faces.
“These relationships are the most important to me. Some of my best friends are here at West Virginia,” he said. “I’ve put a lot into this program, into this state, and so there’s a lot of important relationships to me here in West Virginia and here in Morgantown.”