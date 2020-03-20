While much of the sports world has slowed or stopped in the last week due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, free agency in the National Football League has been one of the few things to remain on its normal schedule.
That has worked out well for several former West Virginia University players already, and more good news could be on the way for former Mountaineers in the form of dollars and security.
According to the Spotrac.com free agency tracker, there were 10 former WVU players among eligible NFL free agents, not counting players who were not signed with a team at any point last season.
Free agency in the NFL opened Wednesday, and according to several national reports four of those ex-Mountaineers have new contracts.
Quinton Spain, a standout along the offensive line during his time at WVU, was working on a one-year deal last season when he started all 16 games at guard for the Buffalo Bills and re-signed with the team for a reported $15 million over three seasons. His previous deal with the Bills paid him $2,143,171 for the 2019 season.
Former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski spent his first four seasons in the NFL making a name for himself with Chicago after the Bears picked him up in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Kwiatkoski will reportedly be making a move west to join the Las Vegas Raiders with a hefty pay raise worth $21 million over three seasons.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday evening that Karl Joseph, the hard-hitting ex-WVU safety, has signed an (as of now) undisclosed free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns. Joseph was a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 and is coming off a rookie deal that paid him $11,884,317 over his first four years in the league.
After bouncing around the league for a few seasons, reports are out that Bruce Irvin will return to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year contract. Irvin, who was drafted — somewhat surprisingly at the time — in the first round of the 2012 draft out of West Virginia, has also played for the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and most recently the Carolina Panthers during his professional career.
The six other former West Virginia players who have not yet signed include:
n Receiver Tavon Austin, who was on a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys last season and made $1,707,603 in 2019 before hitting the open market this offseason.
n Cornerback Daryl Worley, who started every game he played last season while on a one-year contract with the Raiders.
n Running back Wendell Smallwood, who spent three years in the backfield for the Philadelphia Eagles before serving as a backup with the Washington Redskins last season.
n Quarterback Geno Smith, who has turned into a journeyman backup around the league and most recently was the No. 2 QB in Seattle behind Russell Wilson, who played every snap of the 2019 season.
n Linebacker Najee Goode, another ex-Mountaineer who has bounced around the league and been a contributor on defense and special teams. Goode most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
n Offensive lineman Don Barclay, who was signed on by the Denver Broncos last season but did not play.