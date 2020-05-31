West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown and his newest special teams player are very familiar with each other.
Former Troy kicker/punter Tyler Sumpter announced via Twitter video that he was transferring to WVU. Sumpter, who played for Brown when Brown was the head coach at Troy, announced in January that he was departing the Trojans. He’ll have one year of eligibility.
“You know, they say there’s no place like home,” Sumpter said over a video of him kayaking down a river. “It’s a beautiful place. In fact, it’s almost heaven.”
The video ends with Sumpter’s kayak flying a WVU flag.
“It’ll be a privilege to represent the Mountaineers and that Old Gold and Blue,” he said. “Coach Brown, thanks for the opportunity. I’m coming home.”
The Hoover, Alabama, native was seventh on Troy’s career scoring list with 242 points and his 76.5 percent on field goals was fifth all-time. He’s also No. 2 on the Trojans’ career chart with 42.2 yards per punt.
Sumpter was named to the All-Sun Belt third team as a punter in both 2018 and 2019 and was all-conference second team as a kicker in 2018.
The Mountaineers are in need of a punter after LSU transfer Josh Growden used up his one year of eligibility. He finished fifth in the Big 12 at 42.1 yards per punt.