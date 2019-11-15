When the West Virginia University football team visits Kansas State on Saturday, it will be a trip into very familiar territory for two Mountaineer coaches.
WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and special teams coordinator Blake Seiler were both players for the Wildcats, and both returned to Manhattan as assistants. Now, with a “Flying WV” on their shirts, the pair of former Wildcats will attempt to help West Virginia upset a surprising K-State team.
Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m. on ESPN) will be a more immediate return for Seiler, who left the KSU staff this offseason to join Brown’s first WVU staff. He had been a defensive coordinator for K-State under former coach Bill Snyder, and though he was retained when Chris Klieman was hired this offseason, he was bumped down to an assistant role.
Koenning was already on board at WVU as Brown’s defensive coordinator and there was a previous connection between the former Wildcats. That, and an opportunity to be close to his wife’s family in Pennsylvania helped pave the way for Seiler to leave Manhattan, where he was a standout defensive player from 2004 to 2006. He was lured out of a career as an aircraft engineer to join Snyder’s coaching staff in 2009, and he worked his way up the ladder from there.
“I knew nobody who worked harder and nobody who had been trained better, since he worked for Coach Snyder, than Blake,” Koenning said of Seiler. “He understands football and is a quality person. I knew he would do a good job here. He’s extremely, extremely detail-oriented, and I knew he and Coach Brown were similar types.”
Seiler said leaving the place he had called home for so long was “one of the hardest decisions” he has ever had to make.
“I knew Coach Vic and had a lot of familiarity with the [West Virginia] program having competed against them,” Seiler said. “I always had a lot of respect for this program and its blue-collar mentality, which is a lot like where I came from.
“The opportunity to be close to my wife’s side of the family was important. Then when I started calling around to my colleagues and asking about Coach Brown, everybody said he was a great person, great leader and great football coach.”
It has been awhile longer since the WVU defensive coordinator has returning to the place he played his college ball. Koenning played linebacker for Kansas State in the early 1980s, when the program was among the worst in the country, but was around for the Wildcats’ first bowl appearance ever — a 1982 Independence Bowl loss against Wisconsin. He played a few years of professional football in the USFL before getting into a coaching career that is now in its 34th season.
Koenning returned to K-State in 2009 to be a co-defensive coordinator on the first staff of Snyder’s second term as KSU head coach, but left after one season to be the defensive coordinator at Illinois. He stayed with the Illini through 2011, when he finished the season as the team’s interim head coach. In 2012, Koenning took over at the defensive coordinator at North Carolina then joined Brown at Troy starting in 2015.
“It has been a while since I was back there,” Koenning said. “Manhattan is a beautiful town. I have a lot of great memories of going to college there and playing there. Those are good people. I have no negative memories at all.”