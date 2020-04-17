West Virginia University’s football recruiting roll continues. On Thursday night, Perry (Ohio) running back Jaylen Anderson stunned the recruiting world, committing to the Mountaineers over 20 other programs, including the likes of Florida, Pitt, Nebraska, and more.
The fact that WVU coach Neal Brown and his staff won this recruiting battle was not too alarming – although Anderson had given an interview not long ago that did not even mention the Mountaineers – but the 247Sports four-star recruit was on record as planning to take visits into the summer and fall before making a decision.
Instead, Anderson chose to commit to WVU during the NCAA-mandated quiet period, where players are not allowed to visit any schools. The good news for lead recruiter Jeff Koonz and running backs coach Chad Scott? Anderson camped in Morgantown last summer, and made several follow up visits after that. He was extremely familiar with the staff, the campus, and everything WVU football had to offer.
Anderson received a four-star, 0.9052-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 14 running back. His pledge gives the Mountaineers seven commitments in this 2021 recruiting class, and moves WVU up to No. 18 in the 247Sports team rankings as of Friday morning, leaping Virginia Tech, Cal, and Oregon.
This 2021 list of verbal commitments has two of the highest rated recruits to commit to WVU in the internet era. Anderson is the 23rd-highest rated commitment in that time span, while Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum comes in at No. 5.