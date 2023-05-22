West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson (12 is chased TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
AP photo
West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin (91) chases Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels during a Big 12 Conference football game Nov. 27, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.
MORGANTOWN -- Eight West Virginia players were named to 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 teams.
Zach Frazier and CJ Donaldson Jr. led the way for the Mountaineers with first-team offense honors. Wyatt Milum was a second-team offensive lineman, while Doug Nester landed on the third team as an offensive lineman. Aubrey Burks was the top defensive player selected, earning second-team honors as a safety, while Lee Kpogba was on the third team at linebacker and Sean Martin made the fourth-team defensive line. Ja’Shaun Poke was the pick for third team kick returner.
Frazier, who was announced as a 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America first teamer last week and was also a member of the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America second team earlier this spring, started all 12 of WVU’s games at center last season and had 11 games without missing an assignment. He allowed just one sack and had 51 knockdown blocks. The Fairmont native was voted by league coaches as an All-Big 12 first team member last season.
Donaldson, who was on the list as an all-purpose player, made the move to running back and finished as WVU’s second-leading rusher last year as a true freshman. He had 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries in seven games, but had his season cut short with a leg injury. He was among the league’s honorable mention selections last season.
Milum has played in 24 career games with 20 starts, including each of the Mountaineers' 12 games last year at left tackle. Nester has 43 games under his belt with 41 starts, including 11 last year at right guard.
Burks, a junior, started each of WVU’s games at safety last year and finished as the Mountaineers’ second-leading tackler with 66, including 4.5 for loss and a sack. He also had an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.
Kpogba led WVU with 92 tackles last year in his first season with the Mountaineers after transferring from East Mississippi Community College. He had 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery, and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
Martin worked his way into a starting position at defensive end during the 2022 season and comes into his junior year with 30 games played. He posted 34 tackles, with eight for loss and four sacks, in addition to a pair of quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Poke is a newcomer to WVU from Kent State. The receiver was brought in largely because of his special teams abilities. He returned 15 kickoffs for 411 yards -- an average of 27.4 per return -- and added six catches for 105 yards and a score despite being limited to eight games due to injury. The season prior, he returned 24 kicks for 565 yards with the Golden Flashes.