Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Eight West Virginia players were named to 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 teams.

Zach Frazier and CJ Donaldson Jr. led the way for the Mountaineers with first-team offense honors. Wyatt Milum was a second-team offensive lineman, while Doug Nester landed on the third team as an offensive lineman. Aubrey Burks was the top defensive player selected, earning second-team honors as a safety, while Lee Kpogba was on the third team at linebacker and Sean Martin made the fourth-team defensive line. Ja’Shaun Poke was the pick for third team kick returner.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.