ARLINGTON, Texas -- The recognition keeps rolling in this summer for Zach Frazier, from preseason All-Big 12 Conference selections to All-American accolades.
West Virginia’s starting center appreciates it, but tries not to think about it too much. He’s still got a job to do this fall as a leader on a veteran offensive line.
“I don’t try to listen to it too much,” Frazier said during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium earlier this month. “When awards come, I’m grateful for it, but I don’t really get too excited about it because I’m very focused and I don’t want to let that get to my head or anything. I just keep working, keep my head down and try to cancel out that noise.”
The 6-foot-3, 311-pound junior from Fairmont has received All-Big 12 first-team honors from media covering the league, as well as Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Lindy’s. Walter Camp and Phil Steele publications have listed Frazier as a second-team All-American, and Athlon Sports had the center as a first-team All-American.
Frazier has 35 career games under his belt, including 34 of the 132 starts the Mountaineers return along the offensive line this season. He’s started 25 straight games.
“He’s a fantastic player,” WVU senior offensive lineman Doug Nester said of Frazier. “Just being able to be around him the past couple years has been great. I think we feed off of each other a lot -- not even just within football. Outside of football we go golfing, out to eat, whatever. We lived together for two years, so I think it’s been a great experience for both of us.”
Frazier is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after starting all 12 of WVU’s games at center, allowing just one sack and playing 11 games in which he didn’t miss an assignment.
Frazier was a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp in 2021 after moving to center the prior offseason. He started nine games at left guard in 2020, becoming the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for WVU since 1980.
“It seems like just yesterday I started up here,” Frazier said. “It’s really flown by. I’ve had a great time up here. I’ve learned a lot -- not just only on the field, but growing as a person, too. I’m thankful for it.”
Frazier was limited during the spring, mainly out of precaution, and said he would’ve been able to play had the Mountaineers had an actual game. He said he’s healthy now and looking forward to fall camp starting next month.
“It was hard on me to not be out there," he said, "but it was good to see all the rest of my teammates out there and watch them work and try to help them out any way I could.”
With Frazier limited and an emphasis on cross-training players across different positions, the Mountaineers believe they’ve created additional depth along the offensive line, which was already expected to be a strength in 2023.
Nester has moved from right guard to right tackle and has 41 starts under his belt. Brandon Yates and Ja’Quay Hubbard were listed at right guard in the preseason depth chart. Hubbard had 11 starts at right tackle last year, while Yates played in 12 games at right tackle a season after starting all 13 games at left tackle in 2021.
Tomas Rimac is listed at left guard after starting the last five games last year. Wyatt Milum is back at left tackle, where he started all 12 games a season ago.
“For the most part, we have a group of six or seven guys that we’ve played together the past three years,” Frazier said. “There’s a lot of high expectations for that, but I think we’re ready for that. I trust all those guys and I can’t wait to play with them this season. I feel like we’re going to have a very good year."
WVU is scheduled to kick off the 2023 season with a 7:30 p.m. game against Penn State on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.