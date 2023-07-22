Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Media Days Football

West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier answers questions from reporters during the Big 12 college football media days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

 EMIL T. LIPPE | The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The recognition keeps rolling in this summer for Zach Frazier, from preseason All-Big 12 Conference selections to All-American accolades.

West Virginia’s starting center appreciates it, but tries not to think about it too much. He’s still got a job to do this fall as a leader on a veteran offensive line.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.