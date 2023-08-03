MORGANTOWN -- Watch list season continues for West Virginia’s football team.
On Thursday, Zach Frazier was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and Ja’Shaun Poke was included on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
The honor adds to Frazier’s growing list of preseason accolades. The 6-foot-3, 311-pound junior center from Fairmont was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, an award given to the nation’s top interior lineman. He’s also received all-Big 12 first-team honors from media covering the league, as well as Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Lindy’s. Walter Camp and Phil Steele publications have listed Frazier as a second-team All-American, and Athlon Sports had the center as a first-team All-American.
Frazier has 35 career games under his belt, including 34 of the 132 starts the Mountaineers return along the offensive line this season. He’s started 25 straight games. Last season, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after allowing just one sack and playing 11 games in which he didn’t miss an assignment.
Frazier was one of 108 FBS players listed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Foundation presents the award annually as the sport’s premier award for community service. Nominations are made by universities’ sports information departments and will close Oct. 16. Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 2 and finalists will be announced Nov. 28. The winner will be revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December. A presentation for the winner will take place Feb. 17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Poke is a 5-foot-10, 184-pound senior receiver who transferred to WVU from Kent State in the offseason, largely because of his ability in the return game.
He was a preseason all-conference third-team selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele after catching 31 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown last year and accumulating 411 yards on 15 kickoff returns in eight games.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football. Poke is one of 53 players included on the watch list for the award, which will be presented at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.
In addition to Frazier and Poke's honors, punter Oliver Straw was named to the 2023 Preseason Ray Guy Award Watch List and long snapper Austin Brinkman made the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List earlier this week.