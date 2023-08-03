Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Watch list season continues for West Virginia’s football team.

On Thursday, Zach Frazier was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and Ja’Shaun Poke was included on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.

