MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter is expected to miss an extended period of time with a lower-leg injury, coach Neal Brown said Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Philadelphia native was expected to be a contributor this fall for the Mountaineers, but he suffered the injury last Tuesday and will require surgery, according to Brown. The coach said Trotter would likely miss the 2023 season. His return would be near the end of the upcoming season at the earliest.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.