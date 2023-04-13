MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter is expected to miss an extended period of time with a lower-leg injury, coach Neal Brown said Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Philadelphia native was expected to be a contributor this fall for the Mountaineers, but he suffered the injury last Tuesday and will require surgery, according to Brown. The coach said Trotter would likely miss the 2023 season. His return would be near the end of the upcoming season at the earliest.
"I love the kid and hate it for him, more than anything for what he's been through," Brown said.
Trotter came to WVU from Saint Joseph’s Prep as a four-star prospect, according to Rivals and ESPN, and a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and On3. He was listed as the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN and the sixth-best product in Pennsylvania. Rivals had Trotter as the No. 16 linebacker nationally and No. 8 player in the state.
He was invited to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and was an All-State First Team selection by PennLive as a senior after recording 75 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception, despite missing four games due to injury.
Trotter, the son of two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, held offers from several other programs, among them Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. He enrolled at WVU in January as one of eight early enrollees.
“He was a defensive leader in his class,” Brown said during his December signing day news conference. “Three-time state champion. His family handled his recruiting process probably as good as anybody. His brother is having a tremendous career at Clemson. His dad is a long-time NFL player, really a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles.”
WVU’s staff has said Trotter is one of the young players who has had good moments this spring, and Brown added Thursday that they had the chance to see him enough to be optimistic about his future.
“The kid is an unbelievable talent,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said after the first practice of the spring. “Obviously has a good head for the game.”