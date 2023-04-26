MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol went through the spring in a competition for the team’s starting job, and that will carry through the summer and into the fall before a decision is made.
But the Mountaineers have another scholarship quarterback on the roster as well.
While Sean Boyle is behind the other two, WVU’s staff was impressed by improvements made from the true freshman over the last month after enrolling in January.
“He’s come a long way, too,” WVU passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan said in the week leading up to last Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game. “He’s got a long way to go, but he’s come a long way.”
Boyle is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound Charlotte, North Carolina, native, but his mother is a Morgantown native and Morgantown High graduate, WVU coach Neal Brown said at the team’s signing day news conference.
Boyle was rated a consensus three-star prospect out of Charlotte Catholic High and also held offers from Charlotte, UConn, Memphis, Rutgers and USF. He was the only quarterback WVU brought in this offseason, electing to stick with Greene or Marchiol come fall instead of hitting the transfer portal.
Brown said when Boyle signed that the quarterback was “a guy that flew under the radar that has a chance to grow.”
Reagan said he did that this spring.
“Sean’s the only other one on scholarship and he’s come a long way,” Reagan said. “I mess with him all the time, I’m like, ‘Look man, you should be getting ready for prom and you’re out here playing Big 12 spring football.’
“He gets frustrated from time to time and you have to warn those young guys that, look, in the winter you’re in the classroom, you’re learning the playbook, you can answer the questions on the board; you feel good about yourself. You go out to practice and it’s 1,000 miles an hour. He kind of hit rock-bottom probably the first week and a half, and then we started picking his reps up and he’s getting better.”
Reagan said Boyle executed well in the final scrimmage before the spring game, and that in 15 snaps during that session he had 12 positive plays.
The freshman got into Saturday’s spring game late in the third quarter and didn’t attempt a pass. He ran a 4-yard keeper on the first play of the fourth quarter, which was followed by a 53-yard touchdown run from fellow freshman Jahiem White.
Boyle was considered a pro-style quarterback out of high school. At the early signing day news conference Brown said his high school team played a wing-T offense and that the quarterback’s “best football is yet to come.”
The staff has also said Boyle’s athleticism is better than advertised. Reagan said Boyle’s “got some speed to him,” adding that they clocked him at 20.5 miles per hour one day. The Mountaineers are expected to use more quarterback runs this fall with Greene and Marchiol both being mobile.
“Sean Boyle has been surprising with his athleticism. He can run,” Brown said midway through the spring. “He’s probably a better athlete than maybe we initially thought coming in. They were under center in high school a lot, so the offense is a drastic change. You’ve got a big change in scheme, obviously size, speed, all the things that go with being a college student. It’s a big jump. I think it’s too early to really give where he’s at.”