MORGANTOWN — It didn’t take Jahiem White long to make an impression on the West Virginia fan base.
The true freshman running back, who enrolled in January, took his first handoff at the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium for 5 yards and the next for 2.
Then, on the second play of the fourth quarter, White took his third carry into a crowd of Mountaineers around midfield before breaking free for a 53-yard touchdown.
“Obviously, Jahiem’s a fan favorite already,” WVU coach Neal Brown said afterward.
White finished with a team-high 91 yards on seven carries in the scrimmage, capping off a strong spring in a deep running backs group.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though.
The 5-foot-7, 185-pound York, Pennsylvania, native showed what he could do well before he even arrived on campus.
“Several of you guys were at this camp when he showed up here before his junior year and really put on a show,” Brown said in December during the team’s signing day news conference. “He earned a scholarship opportunity that day and he’s continued.”
Brown said then that, at that camp, White didn’t feel like the linebackers were giving him a good enough look, so he lined up and played slot receiver.
“We’d have signed him there, too,” Brown said.
He finished his prep career at York High as the school record-holder in career rushing yards with 5,780 and came to WVU as a consensus three-star prospect. He was listed as the No. 24 running back nationally by Rivals, the No. 44 running back by 247Sports, the No. 63 running back by ESPN and No. 68 by On3.
White had 1,918 yards and 37 touchdowns rushing as a senior, and added 428 yards on 33 receptions. He was an All-State first-team honoree by Pennsylvania Writers and PennLive, and received Offensive Player of the Year recognition from the York Daily Record and the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.
While the spring game was the exclamation point, White showed flashes of what he can be from the first practice on March 21, while still adjusting to the Division I level.
“It’s fast for him. He is talented. He is very talented. He can make some plays. He’s just got to understand how to practice,” WVU offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott said after that practice. “First day out there, he’s like, ‘Man, coach, this thing moves around fast.’ ‘Yeah, it moves fast, man. You fast, too.’
“He’s very talented. He’s just got to learn how to practice. When I say learn how to practice, he’s got to finish with game-like behavior. Defense talks about getting 11 hats to the ball, so he said, ‘Coach, I made the first guy miss, but the rest of the guys came in.’ You’ve got to finish. He’s very talented; can catch the ball very well even out of the backfield. He’s special with the ball in his hands. He’s just got to understand how to practice.
“First day, but I thought the biggest thing today, and I told him after practice, I like the way he just went out there and played. He was confident to just go out there and make a play. Whether it was the right play or not, he did it with confidence. That was really good to see.”
How much White will be used this fall is still to be determined, though, especially with the caliber of players in front of him, even with the loss of 2022 leading rusher Tony Mathis Jr. to the transfer portal earlier this week.
WVU returns CJ Donaldson Jr., who burst onto the scene early last year as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending injury. He rushed for 526 yards and eight scores on 87 attempts in seven games.
The Mountaineers also bring back redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson, who finished the year with a 155-yard, two-touchdown day in a win at Oklahoma State, and junior Justin Johnson Jr., who posted 430 yards and three touchdowns on 98 attempts last fall.
WVU signed running back DJ Oliver from Port St. Joe High School in Florida, but he was not with the team this spring.
Those returning players believe White can help.
“Jahiem’s very good,” Johnson said after a practice this spring. “He’s very confident and he’s very quick and shifty, so that’s good. He adds to the room. He’s been asking a lot of questions, he’s very curious, he’s eager to learn, so that’s good. He’s a good player.”
“He’s just hungry,” Donaldson said after the spring game. “He just wants to get out there on the field. He’s just ready to play. Coach Scott, he’ll call him — ‘Jahiem, you ready?’ He’ll go, ‘I’m ready. Just put me in the game right now.’
“Young kid, he’s still learning. He has great speed, great athleticism. He has great vision. As the season continues going on, he’s going to put on some muscle, build some confidence to where he’s going to play his game and I think he’s going to be a great addition to this team.”