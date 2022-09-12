Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas West Virginia FootballBrown

West Virginia coach Neal Brown speaks with an official during the second half of the Mountaineers' overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- The dejection in Neal Brown’s voice and the despondence on his face told the story in the postgame press conference after a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

He opened with, “Not a whole lot to say.”

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.