MORGANTOWN -- The dejection in Neal Brown’s voice and the despondence on his face told the story in the postgame press conference after a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.
He opened with, “Not a whole lot to say.”
But Mountaineer fans surely did, taking to social media with many calling for Brown’s job after WVU dropped to 17-20 in his regime. The noise was loud enough to reach West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday.
In a statement given to the Associated Press, Lyons attempted to squelch the fire.
“I know and deeply care that our fans are frustrated with the start of the football season, but so are our coaches and student-athletes, who have busted their tails getting ready for the year,” the statement said. “As athletics director, I am as disappointed as the fans, but I see how much our coaches and players care and want to win and make our fans proud.
“Everyone involved knows that the on-field results have not met expectations and absolutely no one is satisfied. There are 10 games left in the season and the focus is still on getting the results that we all expect.”
The loss to the Jayhawks, which snapped a string of eight straight wins for the Mountaineers in the series, followed up a 38-31 heartbreaker in the season opener at No. 23 Pitt that featured a game-deciding pick-six in the final minutes. The Mountaineers led the Panthers throughout most of the fourth quarter.
Coaches and players downplayed a possible hangover throughout last week. Offensively, it would be hard to make such accusations as WVU piled up 501 total yards and scored touchdowns on its first four possessions against Kansas.
But defensively, the Mountaineers were gashed to the tune of 419 yards, with 200 of that coming on the ground. A week after sacking Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis five times, West Virginia couldn’t come up with one against Kansas, making only three tackles for loss.
It’s a unit that’s been largely stingy against the run under Brown and it’s a senior-laden defensive front that was thought to be the strength of the team heading into the season. Through one game that was the case. The second was a bit of a no-show for which Brown largely didn’t have an explanation.
“When you look at it, we didn’t play well enough to win the game defensively, that’s accurate,” Brown said. “Was it because we weren’t ready to play? I don’t know. We were offensively. We did some pretty good things special teams-wise other than dropping [a] punt but we didn’t play well enough and so we’ve got to assume we weren’t ready to play on that side of the ball. We didn’t tackle. That’s two weeks in a row we did not tackle well enough.”
Brown credited Kansas’ offense as well, but for Mountaineer coaches and certainly the fans, there weren’t any acceptable excuses in the aftermath of another close, disappointing loss. Brown was asked about a possible statement to the fans just a few days after he released a video over social media, asking fans not to give up on the team after the loss at Pitt.
Similar to Lyons’ statement, Brown reiterated that it’s a long season. For fans, it already has been.
“Like I told our team, we’re two games into this,” Brown said. “Neither game was the result we wanted it to be but it’s a long year and we’re going to get better. We have to get better. There’s only one way to do it, you go back to work. We’ll go back to work tomorrow. I get the frustration but I can tell you, it’s not going to be for a lack of effort.”