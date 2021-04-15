As serious as West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown and his staff are in terms of teaching and evaluating during spring practices, there’s still plenty of fun to be had as well.
For proof, look no further than the team’s official twitter account @WVUfootball.
In recent days there have been “mic’d up” segments with assistant coaches, one-on-one challenges between the team’s big men and, according to Brown, there will be some adjustments to the upcoming Blue-Gold spring game, scheduled for April 24 in Morgantown, that help facilitate that as well.
Brown appeared on the Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt on Thursday and hinted at what fans attending or watching this year’s spring game can expect.
“We try to have fun, man,” Brown said. “When we go to our spring game, the theme of it is going to be ‘competition.’ You’re going to see a lot of this stuff we do sometimes without fans, we’re going to try to do it. I hope our fans come out, because we’re going to have a unique spring game. It’s going to be entertaining.
“It’ll be relatively short — we’re going to play four quarters but it’s not going to be traditional football all the time. We’re going to do one-on-ones, we’re going to do some special-teams competitions, we’re going to hopefully bring in some other athletes from some other sports here … it’s going to be a fun afternoon.”
Whether or not the aforementioned big-man competition will be part of the spring game remains to be seen, but the one at practice a few days ago debuted on Twitter on Monday night. It features offensive lineman Noah Drummond (Bridgeport) running a pass route against defensive lineman Tavis Lee (Martinsburg). Drummond breaks open but Lee recovers to break up the pass, with the play being met by a roar from Mountaineer teammates.
“Noah Drummond may be our most-liked kid on our entire football team and he’s sneaky athletic,” Brown said. “He hit a double move against Tavis Lee there, we must have been in a max-protection because it took a while to get that ball off, and then Tavis had the [pass breakup] right there at the end.
“We want to have fun. That’s an environmental principle, we want to make sure our guys and our staff enjoy it.”
There is certainly plenty of enjoyment that emanates from the mic’d-up videos, which have featured one from each offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, running backs coach Chad Scott, defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, offensive line coach Matt Moore and tight ends/inside receivers coach Travis Trickett so far.
On Thursday, Neal Brown said there are multiple inspirations behind the video series, though he hesitated to pick a favorite just yet.
“I’ll get in trouble if I pick,” Brown said. “But Chad Scott is probably hard to beat. They’ve all been good. Really the thought process on the mic’d-up series is really twofold for me.
“First of all, it gives our fan base an opportunity to come within practices, which they don’t get an opportunity to do. Even if they’re able to come to the spring game or practices, they don’t get to hear. It’s also to allow recruits to get to know the people they’re going to meet once they’re on campus.”
Finally, while on the topic of fun, what football day in Morgantown would be enjoyable without the playing of “Country Roads” by John Denver? The song has become synonymous with Mountaineer victories in all sports and is celebrating its 50th anniversary of its debut this year.
Neal Brown, a Kentucky native, admitted that he wasn’t particularly in tune with the song and its meaning to a fan base and a state before arriving in Morgantown. He has since come to revere the song as one of the best traditions in collegiate athletics.
“I think it is arguably the best tradition in college football, it’s definitely in the argument of being the best,” Brown said. “It will give you cold chills after a big win. That’s something we really missed, we played so well at home all year last year, we missed having 60,000 strong [singing it]. When you hear the first words and the music and the intro, it is ... it’s special. Our guys look forward to it.
“The objective is to, ‘Sing the song,’ which means winning, so our guys take great pride in it. It’s really a song that not only our athletes and our fans but the entire state of West Virginia identifies with now, so it’s been a really cool experience.”