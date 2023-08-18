MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia receivers coach Bilal Marshall knows what it takes to make the transition from being the guy throwing the ball to the guy catching it, since he made the switch himself when he was in college.
Now, he’s helping star recruit Rodney Gallagher III make a similar move in his first season with the Mountaineers.
“I think the biggest challenge is learning how to get in and out of routes because, from a quarterback standpoint, you’re just an athlete out there running if you’ve got the ball in your hands, whereas playing receiver, you’ve got to understand how to get in and out of breaks, understand leverage of a defender, and just all the intricacies of playing receiver,” Marshall said.
“It is a big adjustment, but it’s easier if you’re a true quarterback moving to receiver, because you understand the grand scheme of the offense and the grand scheme of things. You can line up in multiple positions and do multiple things, and that’s kind of what he brings.”
When he arrived at Purdue, Marshall was a three-star prospect and rated as the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback nationally by Rivals out of Dade Christian School, but the next season the Boilermakers’ staff decided he might be a better fit at receiver.
By his senior season in 2016, he was Purdue's second-leading receiver, with 477 yards and three touchdowns on 40 catches.
Gallagher is now making a similar transition after playing quarterback at Laurel Highlands High in nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
The consensus four-star recruit was the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Male Athlete of the Year, a two-time all-state first-team selection, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League 4A Big Seven Conference Offensive Player of the Year, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fab 22 honoree and the Post-Gazette WPIAL Male Athlete of the Year. Gallagher was also invited to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
He compiled 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93-of-167 passing, and added 690 yards and 11 touchdowns on 146 carries in his final prep season. He also caught 13 passes for 77 yards and four touchdowns. As a junior, he completed 104 of 179 passes for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns, and tallied 1,130 yards and 21 scores on 169 carries.
His career high school numbers include 3,014 yards and 29 touchdowns passing, 2,376 yards and 40 scores rushing and 890 yards and 11 TDs receiving.
“I think [changing positions] just provides a holistic view of the offense, being able to understand how the pieces go together -- not just what you have to do, but, hey, what is everybody else around you doing?” Marshall said. “That’s something you try to teach all the receivers who are just used to playing receiver, is, hey, the holistic approach of the offense.
“There’s times in the meetings where I talk about what the O-line is doing so they can understand the launch point of the quarterback and where that ball is probably going to be coming from and not just, hey, you’ve got a post ball here; hey, you’ve got an out route here. No, you’ve got an out route here, but here’s where the ball’s probably going to be completed.”
Gallagher, who also has been a standout on the basketball court for the majority of his life, is listed at 5-foot-10, 172 pounds on the team’s roster, but WVU coach Neal Brown said he’s put on 12 or 14 pounds since his arrival this summer, “which is giving him an opportunity to compete,” Brown said.
“He’s blocked a lot better than I probably anticipated early on because he’s never had to,” Brown said. “He played quarterback, he’s never really had to block, so he’s been more physical and he’s made a couple of really contested catches over the middle. That’s been -- I don’t think 'surprise' is the right word -- but I’ve been pleased with those two aspects.”
Gallagher was one of the two receivers the Mountaineers signed out of high school -- Traylon Ray being the other -- and is joining a rebuilt receiving corps. WVU returns some production in players like Cortez Braham, Jeremiah Aaron and Preston Fox, and also brought in Devin Carter, Ja’Shaun Poke, EJ Horton and Noah Massey from the transfer portal.
The staff and Gallagher’s teammates have seen flashes of good things from the freshman early in fall camp, and are impressed with how quickly he’s come along.
“I think Rodney is a little ahead of what I thought he was going to be for a guy who hasn’t played the position for a long time,” Marshall said. “He’s really starting to understand how to play the position. He has a knack for being able to get in and out of breaks.
“I knew he was quick, I knew he was twitchy, he catches the ball really well, and surprisingly he’s been a capable blocker for a guy that’s not as big as the others because he’s only 18 years old. He’s not afraid to put his face in it, and what I mean by that is if a linebacker or a nickel, Sam or a safety is running down his face, he’s going to put his face right in it. He won’t turn his head.
"He’s a lot tougher than I thought he would be, to be honest, because he’s such a highly touted basketball player, and I mess with him all the time about that, but he’s a tough kid, hard-nosed kid, which I’m excited to watch him grow in the near future.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.