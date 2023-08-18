Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia receivers coach Bilal Marshall knows what it takes to make the transition from being the guy throwing the ball to the guy catching it, since he made the switch himself when he was in college.

Now, he’s helping star recruit Rodney Gallagher III make a similar move in his first season with the Mountaineers.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.