UNIONTOWN, Pa. -- Several hundred people found their way into the Laurel Highlands High School gym Wednesday afternoon. They sported the apparel you would expect to see in Uniontown -- some with Pitt T-shirts, others with West Virginia and a few with Penn State along with the plenty of Steelers gear.
But when the Mustangs’ favorite son, Rodney Gallagher, announced his football commitment, brand loyalty went out the window.
“I want to tell everyone how much I appreciate their being here,” said Gallagher at a press conference also attended by a couple dozen media members. “I want to thank God for everything he’s done for me and all the blessings he’s given me at such a young age. I want to thank my family who has been with me since day one. I want to thank my coaches for being with me and pushing me every day, making me a better player and also providing me with life lessons. I also want to thank the community. A kid from Uniontown, a lot of people don’t make it out of here, but for me to be in a position to allow other kids to look up to me, that’s a blessing.
“With that being said, I will continue my academic and athletic career at …” he paused, reaching in a bag to pull out a gold hat with a flying WV, “West Virginia University!”
As the words went out over the loudspeakers, the crowded stands exploded in applause. A short time later “Country Roads” wafted down to another big ovation. Those who were present were more Rodney Gallagher fans than they were Panthers, Nittany Lions or even Mountaineers.
“It’s a relief to make this decision,” said Gallagher, who is rated as a four-star prospect by most national recruiting services. “Now I can concentrate on my senior year of high school and be the best player I can be.
“Recruiting is stressful. I’m not going to lie; it’s really stressful,” he continued. “But now since I know where I want to go, I’m locked in.
“You are always going to have a lot of fun times with [recruiting], but it can be hard on you as well. It can have your head messed up sometimes, too.”
Gallagher had initially narrowed his list of contenders to eight -- West Virginia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Oklahoma State, Texas and Oregon -- and then noted he whittled his choices further to the Nittany Lions, Fighting Irish, Hokies and Mountaineers before ultimately picking WVU, whose campus is just a 25-minute drive from his home in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“In recruiting, there are a lot of mixed emotions,” Gallagher explained. “When you have a lot of schools recruiting you, you kind of fall in love with each, and you wish you could play for each of them. But at the end of the day, I knew where my heart was at.
“It will be nice to be close to home,” he added. “In college, sometimes you have bad days, and I’ll be right there able to talk to my family, just like they’ve been there for me since day one.”
A large contingent of Laurel Highlands students was on hand to hear Gallagher announce his college decision.
In the modern world of college athletics, blue-chip student-athletes now have opportunities to utilize their name, image and likeness to make some money, but Gallagher said NIL was not an immediate factor in his decision.
“This was about the football fit for me,” said Gallagher. “Hopefully that [NIL] comes along the way, but I’m not really worried about that right now.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Gallagher, who is also an all-state basketball player, has been used primarily at quarterback and defensive back in high school. He passed for 1,365 yards and rushed for 1,130 last season in leading the Mustangs to an 8-4 record and the school’s first-ever victory in the WPIAL football playoffs. He has one more season on the gridiron at LHHS, and then he’s expected to move outside when he arrives at WVU in the fall of 2023.
“Slot receiver is where they want me to play, and I feel like I can be really special at that position,” Gallagher said. “They want to get the ball in my hands in space.
“I work at receiver almost every day now. I’m either here at the field, or I go to Pittsburgh to work with Dee Brown, who is Aaron Donald’s trainer. I think I can be something special, and I’m going to continue to work to get to the next level.”
Gallagher narrowed his final college choices to eight before picking West Virginia.
In the past, Gallagher contemplated trying to play both football and basketball at the college level, but he decided to focus on football.
He’ll still play basketball for Laurel Highlands in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 18.6 points and 4.0 assists in leading the Mustangs to a 27-1 record and their second WPIAL title in three years this past winter.
“Basketball was my first love, but God will know what’s best for you,” said Gallagher, whose mother, who passed away 10 years ago, and father each also played basketball. “He helped me figure it out, and helped me choose just football. I knew anything He decides, I have to go with that.
“Right now I just want to enjoy being a high school kid and making my senior year the best year possible,” he concluded. “Recruiting can be hard, but now that this is off my back, I can spend more time with my family and friends and enjoy my senior year.”