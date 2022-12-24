MORGANTOWN - Neal Brown knows Rodney Gallagher III was an important part of his 2023 recruiting class, and for more than just what the four-star prospect will bring to the field.
Gallagher, who announced his commitment to West Virginia in May, was one of 18 recruits to sign with the Mountaineers during last week’s early signing period.
“It was huge for us to get him early,” Brown said Wednesday at his signing day news conference. “He was here a lot. He’s got really good relationships with guys on the team, with multiple staff members. For him and Josiah [Trotter] to both commit in a relatively short time frame there, those guys really helped grow the class and they did their part to keep it together as well."
Gallagher is one of the best senior athletes in the country and largely considered the Mountaineers’ top recruit in its 2023 signing class. He played quarterback this fall for Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and is rated as a top-10 player in the state by each major recruiting service. He’s ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania by ESPN.
He’s been invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, was named a 2022 All-State First Team member by PennLive, was the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 4A Big Seven Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was both a Fab 22 selection and the WPIAL Male Athlete of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
This fall, he threw for 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93-of-167 passing, rushed for 690 yards and 11 touchdowns on 146 carries and caught 13 passes for 77 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his high school football career with 3,014 yards and 29 touchdowns on 225-of-395 passing, 2,376 yards and 40 touchdowns on 418 rushing attempts and 890 yards and 11 touchdowns on 56 receptions.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is coming to WVU as a wide receiver, and Brown says “Rodney was probably as integral as a recruit that we’ve had here in my tenure.”
“We treated him like a local player the whole time. This is how I describe it - the exit that I get off for my house every single day, it says Uniontown. He’s got a PA address, but he’s a local product and probably the most highly-recruited guy maybe outside of Wyatt [Milum] within our local area since I’ve been the head coach here. It was integral that we went and got him.”
Brown said the recruiting process with Gallagher and his family was enjoyable, even through some turmoil this fall.
While the Mountaineers struggled through much of the 5-7 2022 season, questions about Brown’s future circulated. Shane Lyons, the school’s athletic director, was fired in November, and after Wren Baker was hired as his replacement, WVU announced Brown would remain the program’s leader.
Gallagher took a late visit to Penn State this fall, but Brown said “there really wasn’t” any concern about him flipping to the Nittany Lions.
“We were kind of in a timeframe there before Wren was hired when some of that was going on, and so they were open and said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing,” which I’m appreciative of,” Brown said. “You feel better when you have that communication rather than when a recruiting staffer says, ‘Hey, I saw a picture on social media. So and so is visiting there.’ Anytime it’s kind of behind your back or without you knowing, that’s when you’re like, OK, this kid says he’s committed, but that’s not the case.
“ ... They’ve got to have some comparison point. You’re not going to make any decision in your life without having some comparisons. They did what they needed to do, but at the end of the day felt like West Virginia and this community and being close to home was the best option for them.”
Part of it, too, Brown says, is that Gallagher is used to being in the public eye.
Gallagher, also a standout on the basketball court with Laurel Highlands as a three-time All-State First Team selection who has surpassed 1,500 career points and is a three-time member of the Post-Gazette Fab 5, played AAU ball in middle school with Bronny James - the son of NBA superstar LeBron James - and the North Coast Blue Chips. He’s now got nearly 99,000 followers on Instagram and On3 gives him an NIL valuation of $132,000.
“A lot of this recruiting attention didn’t phase him like it does some other people. The other thing, too, is that it is a really close-knit family - really close,” Brown said. “They lost their mom when he was really young and [sisters] Alyssa and Kaylea and big Rod and the grandparents and their aunt - there’s a huge support system around Rodney.
"If you go, which I would encourage you to go watch him play, it’s fun to watch him play basketball, but you get this really strong sense of how that entire community is really behind that family. I think that was a real big factor. The relationships here were important, but that community factor and the fact that it was so close, was, I think, an important factor.”
The WVU coach expects that support Gallagher has seen at the high school level to travel to Morgantown for games at Milan Puskar Stadium next fall, too.
“He’s the pride of Uniontown, Laurel Highlands High School and he’s going to bring a big group,” Brown said. “Any time I’ve been to a basketball game it’s standing room only. Any time I go to a football game, and I’ve seen multiple live, it’s standing room only. I think we’ll have some Rodney Gallagher effect right here, too.”