Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0925 Rodney Gallagher dons a WVU hat front

Rodney Gallagher dons a WVU cap on May 25 at his high school in Uniontown, Pa., as he announced his commitment to play for the Mountaineers.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN - Neal Brown knows Rodney Gallagher III was an important part of his 2023 recruiting class, and for more than just what the four-star prospect will bring to the field.

Gallagher, who announced his commitment to West Virginia in May, was one of 18 recruits to sign with the Mountaineers during last week’s early signing period.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.