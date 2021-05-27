West Virginia football fans can start to make their plans for the first three Mountaineer games of the season.
WVU released times and television networks for West Virginia’s non-conference slate on Thursday with conference games, starting on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers will open at Maryland on Sept. 4 with kickoff now set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. West Virginia opens its home schedule a week later on Sept. 11 against Long Island with the contest now penciled in for a 5 p.m. kick and airing on ESPN-plus.
Finally, the much-anticipated resumption of the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy will kickoff at noon on Sept. 18 with Virginia Tech traveling to Morgantown. That game will air on FS1.