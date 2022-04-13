West Virginia’s quarterback room got much more crowded and, possibly, more clear-cut on Wednesday.
After visiting Morgantown over the weekend, Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels told ESPN that he would be transferring to WVU, as first reported by Pete Thamel.
Daniels will have two seasons of eligibility left with the COVID-impacted season of 2020 included. He chose West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State.
"Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN in a phone interview. "It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."
It has been a long, twisting road for Daniels since leaving high school as one of the country’s top recruits in 2018. Daniels committed to USC and played for two years there, throwing for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a true freshman in 2018. However, 2019 began a series of three injury-plagued seasons, including a torn ACL to start the 2019 campaign with the Trojans.
Though Daniels left USC that year for Georgia, he did cross paths with now-WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was with the Trojans that season. Daniels told ESPN on Wednesday that Harrell’s presence was also a contributing factor in his decision to come to Morgantown.
“It definitely helped knowing Graham coming into it and having a really good relationship with him," Daniels said. "Knowing that I trust that offense and that system, and I believe in it. I also feel really comfortable with Coach [Neal] Brown and the ideas that he has and the way that he runs a program."
Daniels started four games for Georgia in 2020, including a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, but his knee rehabilitation hindered him early in the season. In 2021, injuries to an oblique and to a lat muscle limited him to just three starts. All told, Daniels threw for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in two seasons at Georgia.
So far this spring, a three-way battle has raged at quarterback at WVU between redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol, who have combined for zero starts. Last year’s starter, Jarret Doege, transferred to Western Kentucky in the offseason.
Whoever earns the starting job will be surrounded with a bevy of experience, with all five starting offensive linemen -- tackles Wyatt Milum and Brandon Yates, guards James Gmiter and Doug Nester and center Zach Frazier -- all returning. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather provide experienced options at wide receiver as well.
Daniels admitted that the team’s offensive returnees also played a significant factor.
"They have plenty of skill guys," Daniels said. "There's no question there. And they've been a [top-ranked] defense the last five years. It feels like a really good, complete team that I want to be a part of."
Daniels will graduate this spring at Georgia and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.