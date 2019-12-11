It took a couple of days, but West Virginia's commitment from its first official offseason football visit weekend has gone public. Fort Lauderdale (Florida) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter announced his commitment to WVU on Wednesday, choosing the Mountaineers over Utah, TCU, Ole Miss and Washington State.
Porter received an early offer from WVU, but distance kept him from being able to make the trip early in his recruitment. Even still, his relationship with area recruiter Travis Trickett kept the Mountaineers in the picture, and WVU made the cut for his top five. Last weekend, he finally made his way up to Morgantown for his official visit.
On Saturday night, several members of the WVU coaching staff sent out "Let's go" chants on social media, a "bat signal" to indicate that the team had picked up a new commitment. A couple of hours later, Porter sent out a message that he would be announcing his college decision on his mother's birthday on Wednesday. The fact that he sent out that tweet while still on his visit to WVU certainly implied good news for the Mountaineers. When he said Mountaineer coach Neal Brown would visit him at his house on Thursday, one day after his announcement, the writing was on the wall.
Porter received a three-star, 0.8326-rating in the 247Sports Composite. Along with his top five, Porter held a total of 20 offers before making his decision. Penn State, Minnesota and Baylor were just some of the other schools involved. His commitment moved West Virginia from 50th to 47th in the 247Sports Team Rankings, jumping Kansas State, Cincinnati and Indiana.