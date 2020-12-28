Bowl experiences for teams this year are more like regular road games, with shortened stays in host cities and no shared team activities. West Virginia is no different in that regard, as the Mountaineers will fly to Memphis on Wednesday for Thursday’s Liberty Bowl against Army, and depart for Morgantown right after the game.
That’s one of many effects of the pandemic, and one that will hopefully be just a one-year aberration on the college scene.
“It’s different. Before COVID we would go down and enjoy our time, but since it hit we are treating it more like a regular road game,” WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills said. “It sucks because the freshmen don’t know what that [regular bowl experience] feels like. It’s also not good for the upper class because we know what it feels like to go to a bowl game.”
Although Stills didn’t mention it, it might be even more poignant for himself and other seniors playing in their last collegiate game, as they won’t get that final couple of days with teammates to reflect and have some fun in a different location. West Virginia’s coaching and support staff have been doing a very good job in creating some outings and diversions in the week leading up to the game, but it’s not quite the same.
One aspect of the bowl experience has survived, though — the gift package. Each bowl can provide gifts to players with a value not to exceed $550 per person, and in line with recent trends, many bowls are including gift cards as part of their packages.
The Liberty Bowl is no exception, and also includes athletic wear and an electronic item in its gift package this year. The 62nd edition of the game includes the following in this year’s presents to each team:
Bass Pro Shops gift card
Philips soundbar bluetooth speaker
Nike athletic shoes
Nike sport sandals
Nike sunglasses
Nike backpack
Commemorative football
That list of items compares quite favorably with the gifts provided by other bowl games this year. Many of those offerings have trended toward gift cards and a suite of online items from which players can make a selection, again in deference to the pandemic. Even many of the New Year’s Six Bowls have gone in that direction, with some offering one big-ticket item, such as a watch, as their centerpieces.
The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl might have the most desirable gift, as its title sponsor is providing a new PlayStation 5 console to each of the participants.